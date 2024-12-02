Block deal activity hits 6-month low at Rs 25,669 crore as markets wobble

Domestic equity markets are seeing a slump in share sales of listed companies as market uncertainty grows.

Block deal activity plummeted to its lowest in six months at Rs 25,669 crore in November. Several private equity firms, promoter entities, and other investors are holding back their share sale plans due to a lack of interest from large institutional buyers, say industry experts.

In November, the benchmark Nifty 50 index posted its first back-to-back monthly loss since February 2023. The latest slump in block deal momentum comes after a blockbuster year for secondary share sales, with average monthly transactions of nearly Rs 57,000 crore during the first 10 months of calendar 2024.

Relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), disappointing earnings growth during the second quarter, and a rising US dollar have taken the wind out of the sails for secondary share sales. After pulling out nearly Rs 92,000 crore in October, FPIs sold shares worth over Rs 10,000 crore last month. The FPI selling tally could have looked even worse if not for their investments in the primary markets. Rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar following Donald Trump's presidential election victory have prompted FPIs to prune exposure to emerging markets such as India. According to Deepak Kaushik, executive vice president (EVP) and group head of equity capital markets (ECM) at SBI Capital Markets, the across-the-board correction in the markets is weighing on activity.

“The moment you get a slightly lower value, the pipeline gets impacted. Some have put their share sale plans on hold, while some have shelved them indefinitely,” he said. Block deals—large share sales in listed companies by existing shareholders—are executed through a separate window provided by stock exchanges. Such transactions allow mutual funds and other institutional investors to pick up large quantities of shares without distorting the price. According to market players, block deals thrive in bull markets, where ample liquidity is readily available. From the record highs on September 27, the benchmark Nifty has declined by as much as 10 per cent amid an over Rs 1 trillion sell-off by FPIs.

Some bankers attributed the slowing block sales to technical factors such as the results season, noting that insiders cannot sell until earnings announcements are made. "Insiders cannot sell till the result day is over. Now, till the end of December, you will see blocks picking up. There has been a price correction. There was so much volume of transactions getting done, and some transactions where clients wanted to get a bit of better pricing have delayed their issues," said Ajay Garg, managing director of Equirus. While block deal activity has been weak, the initial public offering (IPO) market has remained robust, with six issues raising Rs 38,686 crore in October and seven IPOs raising Rs 30,927 crore in November.