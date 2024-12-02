Aster DM up 5% on announcing merger with backstone-backed Quality Care

Aster DM shares advanced 4.9 per cent on BSE in Monday's trade and logged an intraday high of Rs 524.5 per share. The counter saw buying after the company announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals with the Bengaluru-based company, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care.

Around 10:12 AM, Aster DM shares were up 3.23 per cent at Rs 516.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 79,662.98. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 25,779.87 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 558.3 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 312.25 per share.

Aster DM will acquire 19 million equity shares of Quality Care India (QCIL) from Blackstone and Centella at Rs 445.8 per share by issuing 18.6 million of its own shares to QCIL’s shareholders at Rs 456.33 per share, as per the filing.

ALSO READ: Aster DM adds Quality to ranks in India's biggest health care deal The merged entity will be valued at $5 billion (Rs 43,000 crore). Its revenue will be Rs 7,314 crore. Aster expects the merger transaction to close by the third quarter of 2025-26.

Based on the swap ratio recommended in the valuation report, the Aster promoters will hold 24 per cent and Blackstone 30.7 per cent in the merged entity with the balance of 45.3 per cent held by the public and other shareholders.

Aster DM Healthcare is a healthcare provider based in the Middle East, India, and other regions. It operates a network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The company was founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen in Dubai, UAE, and has since grown into one of the largest healthcare groups in the region. Aster DM Healthcare provides a wide range of medical services, including primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, across various specialties such as cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, and pediatrics.

In the past one year, Aster DM shares have gained 24.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent.