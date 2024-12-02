Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

Market LIVE: Sensex erases 400 pts loss, trades at 79,800; Nifty at 24,150; Nov Mfg PMI at 56.5

Stock Market LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, having pared their opening losses, were trading on a muted note on Monday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 4,383.55 crore on November 29, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought Rs 5,723.34 crore worth of shares on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg

7 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Key Events

10:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Up 30% from lows; is Vodafone Idea share price headed towards Rs 10-mark?

10:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Home First Finance slips 7% on huge block deals; promoters' likely seller

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty pare opening losses

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBL Bank drags 4.5% as it winds up co-branded credit card tie-up with Bajaj Finance

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Green Energy gains 6% as co says it'll resurrect scrapped dollar bond next yr

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti, Sun Pharma and Apollo Hospitals gain on NSE

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Bank, Financial Services, and FMCG trade losses

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in red

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 24,100 level

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 250 pts

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 mildly higher in pre-open

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat with a negative bias in pre-open

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 GDP shocker of 5.4% will weigh on markets

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's falling economic growth seen adding to troubles for stock market

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stars aligning in favour for Indian bonds to extend rally into 2025

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: During downturns quality stocks truly survive, thrive: Saahil Murarka

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market could be bottoming out after crash, says Chris Wood

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Risks to sustained market up move; temper return expectation: Analysts

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI likely to hold rates for 11th straight time: Business Standard poll

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Dec 2: HUL, Raymond, SBI, Cipla Titan, Adani Group shares

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Emami, Airtel among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi on Dec 2

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Here are 2 stocks recommended by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GDP; Nov Mfg PMI; Dow & S&P 500 at record; FIIs; auto sales

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices gain

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settle higher on Friday

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Up 30% from lows; is Vodafone Idea share price headed towards Rs 10-mark?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Vodafone Idea have surged up to 30 per cent in the last few trading sessions after the Union Cabinet agreed in-principle to waive-off bank guarantee requirements for deferred spectrum payments by telecom operators.
 
The stock from a low of Rs 6.60 on November 22, rallied to a high of 8.60 on November 28, post the relief news. At 10 AM on Monday today, Voda Idea stock was seen trading marginally in the negative zone at Rs 8.30 levels. READ MORE
 

10:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Home First Finance slips 7% on huge block deals; promoters' likely seller

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Home First Finance Company India slipped 7 per cent to Rs 978 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after nearly 19 million equity shares changed hands on the counter via block deals on Monday.
 
At 09:15 AM, as many as 18.79 million equity shares, representing 21 per cent of the total equity of HomeFirst, have changed hands on the BSE, exchange data showed. The names of the buyers and sellers could not be ascertained immediately. According to reports, the company's promoters were likely to sell thier stake in Home First via block deals on Monday. READ MORE
 

10:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty pare opening losses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 pared their opening losses, and were seen climbing towards positive territory. 

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 79,747.14, lower by 55.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,137.35, up 6.25 points, or 0.03 per cent. 
 

9:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric drags over 5% as its market share narrows to 31% in October

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Bengaluru-based Ola Electric’s market share fell from a dominant 49.8 per cent in May to 31 per cent in October on the back of an aggressive discounting in the festival season. It dropped further to 25.3 per cent in November —the lowest this year —with 29,191 registrations.
 

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBL Bank drags 4.5% as it winds up co-branded credit card tie-up with Bajaj Finance

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance have mutually decided to cease the issuance of co-branded credit cards under their partnership, as the synergies initially envisioned have undergone significant changes, the bank notified the exchanges on Friday.
 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Green Energy gains 6% as co says it'll resurrect scrapped dollar bond next yr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Green Energy will consider resurrecting its scrapped dollar bond between April and June, Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said, in a show of the conglomerate’s resilience despite the US probe against founder Gautam Adani.
 

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti, Sun Pharma and Apollo Hospitals gain on NSE

Maruti, Sun Pharma and Apollo Hospitals were among the top gainers on NSE.

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Bank, Financial Services, and FMCG trade losses

Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, and FMCG were the top losers in Monday's early morning trade.

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in red

The BSE SmallCap index was down 0.19 per cent, while the BSE MidCap index was down 0.06 per cent

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

24 out of 30 stocks were trading in red on Monday, with Infosys, NTPC, and L&T being the top losers on the BSE Sensex.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 24,100 level

The NSE's Nifty50 stood at 24,051 level, down 79 points or 0.33 per cent.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 250 pts

The BSE Sensex stood at 79,516 level, down 286 points or 0.36 per cent. 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 mildly higher in pre-open

The NSE's Nifty50 stood at 24,140 level, up 9 points or 0.04 per cent.

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat with a negative bias in pre-open

The BSE Sensex stood at 79,743 level down 58 points or 0.07 per cent.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 GDP shocker of 5.4% will weigh on markets

The Q2 GDP shocker of 5.4 per cent will weigh on markets but the impact is unlikely to be big since part of the declining growth was factored-in by the market after the disappointing Q2 results. So, a sharp cut in the market, if it happens, can be an opportunity to buy since the DIIs will continue to buy during dips. The question is: what to buy. Segments like pharma, telecom and digital companies, which are not impacted by the slowdown can be bought on declines.
 
In the context of the growth slowdown, the RBI is likely to cut the CRR on 6th December. The MPC is unlikely to cut rates when CPI inflation is running at 6.2 per cent. CRR cut will be positive for banks and, therefore, banking stocks are likely to be resilient.

(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 2, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 pared their opening losses, and were seen climbing towards positive territory. 
  At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 79,747.14, lower by 55.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,137.35, up 6.25 points, or 0.03 per cent. 
 
After opening bell, only six stocks, Maruti Suzuki (up 1.97 per cent), followed by Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports & SEZ, UltraTech Cement, and Tech Mahindra, were trading in the green, while the red were down. Losses were capped by NTPC (down 1.10 per cent), followed by TCS, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Infosys.
  On the Nifty 50, 16 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green. Gains were led by Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.79 per cent), followed by Sun Pharma, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, and Bajaj Auto, while losses were capped by HDFC Life (down 1.34 per cent), followed by ONGC, NTPC, Infosys, and Eicher Motors. 
  Across Sectors, the Consumer Durables index was the top gainer, climbing 0.57 per cent, followed by Healthcare, Pharma, Media, and Auto indices. On the losing side, the Oil & Gas index was the top drag, falling 0.98 per cent, followed by the Bank, FMCG, Financial Services, IT and Metal indices. 
  In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was higher by 0.10 per cent, followed by the Nifty Smallcap 100, which was ahead by 0.04 per cent.
  After India's September quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print came in widely lower than market expectations, and US President-elect Donalt Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations if they act to weaken the dollar's dominance in international trade, investors would be squarely focused on the policy rate decisions, commentary on inflation, and GDP growth forecast from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for later this week. 
  Apart from that, they would also be awaiting PMI readings for November, with data for the manufacturing sectors scheduled for release on Monday, December 2, and figures for composite and services sector scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 4.
 
  Notwithstanding GDP growth plunging to 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, the RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is unlikely to lower interest rates in its review meeting scheduled this week, according to a Business Standard poll of 10 respondents. READ MORE
   In that light, analysts are warning of growing risks to the market’s sustained momentum, and even to the possibility of consolidation at current levels. Domestically, markets are grappling with several challenges, including a slowing economy, as indicated by the latest GDP data for the July–September (Q2) quarter, sticky inflation, fluctuations in the rupee, waning consumption, and high interest rates. READ MORE
    However, accordng to Saahil Murarka, managing director of Batlivala & Karani Group, quality stocks truly survive and thrive during downturns. In a conversation with Business Standard, he says that it may not be the wrong strategy to invest when the markets are at a high, provided investors continue to stay invested and employ cost-averaging techniques. READ MORE
  Moreover, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, says the Indian stock market could be bottoming out after the sharp correction seen in the last few weeks. READ MORE
  In another major development over the weekend on Saturday, Donald Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs against nations of the Brics bloc, which includes India, if they act to undermine the US dollar. 
  In that light, India is working on various strategies and finance and commerce & industry ministries have already started brainstorming about the potential challenges that US President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies could pose, said a senior government official. READ MORE
 
That apart, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed. Over the weekend, China's November manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3 — its highest level since April — beating the 50.2 expected by economists polled by Reuters. The figure was 50.1 in October.
  On Monday, the CSI 300 was trading higher by 0.57 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.36 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading ahead by 0.73 per cent. 
  Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.31 per cent, while the broad-based Topix was 0.45 per cent higher.
  South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.45 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.18 per cent. 
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.3 per cent.
  Global stock markets had rallied on Friday, with Wall Street crowning November with its biggest monthly gain in a year on post-election growth hopes, while the dollar eased amid prospects for firmer rates in Japan and easing in Europe.
  The S&P 500 rose 0.56 per cent to mark the best monthly gain since November 2023 of 5.14 per cent, while the Nasdaq's 0.83 per cent rise Friday secured a 6.2 per cent gain for the month, it's best since May.
  MSCI's broad gauge of world stocks rose 0.52 per cent, also securing the best month since May.
  Donald Trump's November 5 election victory and pledges of tax cuts, deregulation and import tariffs have supercharged investors' expectations for US and Wall Street stocks to keep outperforming other regions. US tech shares are also benefiting from an artificial intelligence investing craze.
  The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.26 per cent to 105.79, ending the week 1.4 per cent lower.
  The outlook for lower US rates has also weighed on the dollar. Trump's import tariffs could boost US inflation, Federal Reserve officials have turned cautious on rate cuts while futures traders put odds that the Fed will cut rates another 25 basis points at December's meeting at 65 per cent. However, for 2025 they see less chance that the central bank will continue to bring rates down at the same pace as this year.
  Trump has pledged immediate 25 per cent tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada when he takes office in January and an additional 10 per cent on imports from China, a major trading partner for Asian economies and euro zone export powerhouse Germany.
  Europe's STOXX share index rose 0.58 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 12.65 points, or 0.63 per cent. Asian and emerging market stocks sustained the deepest blows from tariff fears.
  While Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index eased a bit on Friday, it ended November off 2.23 per cent, even though Japan was not singled out as a tariff target. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan showed a 2.35 per cent loss for the month.
  The yield on the benchmark US 10-year notes fell 6.8 basis points to 4.174 per cent. Investors bought government bonds this week after Trump nominated hedge fund manager and Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, easing fears about excessive US borrowing.
  US crude fell 0.42 per cent to $68.43 a barrel and Brent fell to $73.06 per barrel, down 0.3 per cent on the day after the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal in Lebanon eased supply fears, while gold rose 0.42 per cent to $2,652.09 an ounce.
  In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 2.23 per cent to $97,252.72.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

