Market LIVE: Sensex erases 400 pts loss, trades at 79,800; Nifty at 24,150; Nov Mfg PMI at 56.5

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 2, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 pared their opening losses, and were seen climbing towards positive territory. At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 79,747.14, lower by 55.65 points, or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,137.35, up 6.25 points, or 0.03 per cent. After opening bell, only six stocks, Maruti Suzuki (up 1.97 per cent), followed by Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports & SEZ, UltraTech Cement, and Tech Mahindra, were trading in the green, while the red were down. Losses were capped by NTPC (down 1.10 per cent), followed by TCS, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Infosys. On the Nifty 50, 16 out of the 50 stocks were trading in the green. Gains were led by Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.79 per cent), followed by Sun Pharma, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, and Bajaj Auto, while losses were capped by HDFC Life (down 1.34 per cent), followed by ONGC, NTPC, Infosys, and Eicher Motors. Across Sectors, the Consumer Durables index was the top gainer, climbing 0.57 per cent, followed by Healthcare, Pharma, Media, and Auto indices. On the losing side, the Oil & Gas index was the top drag, falling 0.98 per cent, followed by the Bank, FMCG, Financial Services, IT and Metal indices. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was higher by 0.10 per cent, followed by the Nifty Smallcap 100, which was ahead by 0.04 per cent. After India's September quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print came in widely lower than market expectations, and US President-elect Donalt Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations if they act to weaken the dollar's dominance in international trade, investors would be squarely focused on the policy rate decisions, commentary on inflation, and GDP growth forecast from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for later this week. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 pared their opening losses, and were seen climbing towards positive territory.

Apart from that, they would also be awaiting PMI readings for November, with data for the manufacturing sectors scheduled for release on Monday, December 2, and figures for composite and services sector scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 4.

Notwithstanding GDP growth plunging to 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is unlikely to lower interest rates in its review meeting scheduled this week, according to a Business Standard poll of 10 respondents.

In that light, analysts are warning of growing risks to the market's sustained momentum, and even to the possibility of consolidation at current levels. Domestically, markets are grappling with several challenges, including a slowing economy, as indicated by the latest GDP data for the July–September (Q2) quarter, sticky inflation, fluctuations in the rupee, waning consumption, and high interest rates.

However, accordng to Saahil Murarka, managing director of Batlivala & Karani Group, quality stocks truly survive and thrive during downturns. In a conversation with Business Standard, he says that it may not be the wrong strategy to invest when the markets are at a high, provided investors continue to stay invested and employ cost-averaging techniques.

Moreover, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, says the Indian stock market could be bottoming out after the sharp correction seen in the last few weeks.

In another major development over the weekend on Saturday, Donald Trump threatened 100 per cent tariffs against nations of the Brics bloc, which includes India, if they act to undermine the US dollar.

In that light, India is working on various strategies and finance and commerce & industry ministries have already started brainstorming about the potential challenges that US President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies could pose, said a senior government official.

That apart, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed. Over the weekend, China's November manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3 — its highest level since April — beating the 50.2 expected by economists polled by Reuters. The figure was 50.1 in October.

On Monday, the CSI 300 was trading higher by 0.57 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.36 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading ahead by 0.73 per cent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.31 per cent, while the broad-based Topix was 0.45 per cent higher.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.45 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.18 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.3 per cent.

Global stock markets had rallied on Friday, with Wall Street crowning November with its biggest monthly gain in a year on post-election growth hopes, while the dollar eased amid prospects for firmer rates in Japan and easing in Europe.

The S&P 500 rose 0.56 per cent to mark the best monthly gain since November 2023 of 5.14 per cent, while the Nasdaq's 0.83 per cent rise Friday secured a 6.2 per cent gain for the month, it's best since May.

MSCI's broad gauge of world stocks rose 0.52 per cent, also securing the best month since May.

Donald Trump's November 5 election victory and pledges of tax cuts, deregulation and import tariffs have supercharged investors' expectations for US and Wall Street stocks to keep outperforming other regions. US tech shares are also benefiting from an artificial intelligence investing craze.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.26 per cent to 105.79, ending the week 1.4 per cent lower.

The outlook for lower US rates has also weighed on the dollar. Trump's import tariffs could boost US inflation, Federal Reserve officials have turned cautious on rate cuts while futures traders put odds that the Fed will cut rates another 25 basis points at December's meeting at 65 per cent. However, for 2025 they see less chance that the central bank will continue to bring rates down at the same pace as this year.

Trump has pledged immediate 25 per cent tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada when he takes office in January and an additional 10 per cent on imports from China, a major trading partner for Asian economies and euro zone export powerhouse Germany.

Europe's STOXX share index rose 0.58 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 12.65 points, or 0.63 per cent. Asian and emerging market stocks sustained the deepest blows from tariff fears.

While Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index eased a bit on Friday, it ended November off 2.23 per cent, even though Japan was not singled out as a tariff target. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan showed a 2.35 per cent loss for the month.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year notes fell 6.8 basis points to 4.174 per cent. Investors bought government bonds this week after Trump nominated hedge fund manager and Wall Street veteran Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary, easing fears about excessive US borrowing.

US crude fell 0.42 per cent to $68.43 a barrel and Brent fell to $73.06 per barrel, down 0.3 per cent on the day after the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal in Lebanon eased supply fears, while gold rose 0.42 per cent to $2,652.09 an ounce.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 2.23 per cent to $97,252.72. (With inputs from Reuters.)