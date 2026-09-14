Bluechip valuation slump offers value bets amid weak investor sentiment

Here are 10 companies from the BSE200 that have seen the biggest decline in their share price and valuation ratios — trailing trailing P/E and P/BV ratios — in the last one year, as well as in the last five years. Nine of them have not only seen high double-digit fall in their share price in the last one year, but also on a five-year basis. These stocks are currently trading at a trailing P/E discount of 30-50 per cent from their five-year average earnings multiple. Their current P/BV ratio shows a similar discount. This offers a good entry point for long-term investors, at least in stocks with extremely low valuations on a historical basis.