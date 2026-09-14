Copper edges lower as US inflation data raises bets on Fed rate hike

By Eddie Spence

Copper edged lower as hotter-than-expected US inflation saw traders boost bets on the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates.

Futures on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 0.6%, following their first weekly decline in since June. Most other major metal contracts also traded lower, hit by a strengthening dollar and broader pressure on risk assets.

Traders ramped up bets on a rate hike at the Fed’s meeting this week following Friday’s inflation print, though doubts remain about political pressure on the central bank. Tighter monetary policy is typically bad for non-yielding assets like metals.

The premium paid for spot copper over 3-month futures stood at $4.50 a ton on Monday, having narrowed sharply in previous weeks, a sign of supply tightness easing.

“With speculative length reduced but prompt tightness also easing, copper is likely to remain choppy around current levels until stronger dip-buying returns or a fresh macro or fundamental catalyst provides clearer direction,” analysts at Sucden Financial Ltd. wrote in a note. Copper rallied to a record high last week driven by bets the US would impose tariffs on refined metal, leading to traders pre-preemptively shipping it to America in a bid to profit from a spike in domestic prices. Optimism over demand for the wiring metal for data centers and renewable energy, as well as supply setbacks at key mines, have also supported the metal.