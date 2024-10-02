Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum names Anup Gupta as chairman

The appointment has been effected from September 30, the Forum said in a statement

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum (BBF) on Wednesday said it has appointed Anup Gupta as the chairman, succeeding Kishor Kansagra.

The appointment has been effected from September 30, the Forum said in a statement.

Gupta, who is a director of Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd, brings extensive financial expertise, including M&A, corporate finance, and derivatives.

The Forum represents over 650 securities broking firms in India and actively contributes to regulatory policy.

It also engages globally through affiliations with international financial bodies and focuses on professional development and investor education.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

