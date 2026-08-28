Bond yields hit over two-month high; rupee gains on RBI intervention

Government bond yields rose on Friday as traders offloaded bonds amid caution ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech later in the day, said dealers.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.91 per cent, the highest since June 11, against the previous close of 6.89 per cent.

“There was caution in the market ahead of the US Fed Chair speech, which will give signals on US rate trajectory,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “The yield – on the benchmark 10-year government bond – is seen heading toward 6.95 per cent from here,” the person added.

During the week, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond hardened by 6 basis points (bps), while that on the 5-year government bond inched up by 5 bps. On the other hand, the rupee was supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) intervention via dollar sales and the fall in crude oil prices during the day, said dealers. Market participants said the central bank supplied dollar to the market during the week, which kept the rupee afloat amid month-end dollar demand among importers. The local currency settled at 95.39 per dollar, against the previous close of 95.55 per dollar. It was up by 0.34 per cent against the dollar for the week.

“The pressure was from month-end dollar demand, but the RBI kept supplying dollar to the market,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The dollar flow, which is coming on the back of schemes, the RBI is using it to contain volatility,” the person added. The RBI on Thursday allowed banks to access its concessional dollar-rupee swap facility for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits outside their designated weekly window for transactions exceeding $100 million. The swap facility has attracted total inflows of $72.85 billion as of August 21, according to the latest data released by the central bank. The rupee has depreciated 4.62 per cent against the dollar since the start of the West Asia war in late February. However, it remained stable in August so far.