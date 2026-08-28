Bernstein retains Nifty target at 26,000, flags policy-led distortions

Brokerage Bernstein has maintained its Nifty target at 26,000, arguing that much of India's current earnings and market strength is being driven by policy-driven 'distortions' — a dynamic that rewards specific stocks and sectors but caps broader index returns.

In its India Strategy report, the brokerage highlighted eight ‘distortions’ — ranging from government subsidies and GST cuts to external borrowings and an upcoming government wage revision — which may be temporarily impacting corporate earnings and macro indicators such as the rupee’s stability.

The report adds that NSE 200 earnings grew by just 8 per cent in the June quarter, while revenue growth for the same stocks stood at around 12 per cent — making it the strongest top-line growth quarter over the last 10 quarters.

“NSE 200 earnings grew a mere 8 per cent in June quarter - far from an exceptional growth, but there is a clamor to look at earnings ex-OMCs to make underlying appear better. An economy is an interconnected system, and removing one part of it to reveal the ‘underlying’ picture can often be misleading,” the report notes. The report adds that 78 per cent of consumer companies said that there were either no price increases or only minor increases, partly covering the cost increase due to the West Asian crisis. The brokerage named Titan and passenger vehicle makers as plays on the wage-led consumption theme, Mahindra & Mahindra as a rural-demand beneficiary, and quick-commerce and logistics firms such as Eternal and Delhivery as gainers from an expanding pool of gig jobs. Electronics manufacturing services and defence firms were cited as the cleanest ways to play the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) theme.