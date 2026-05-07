Brigade Enterprises down 4% as Q4 profit drops 41%; bonus issue announced

Brigade Enterprises share price today

Shares of realty firm Brigade Enterprises fell over 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹774 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported its results for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26).

Around 12:00 PM, Brigade's stock was trading at ₹777.4, down 4 per cent from its previous session close of ₹809. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,363 levels, up by 32.05 points or 0.13 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has plunged around 8.5 per cent, compared to a 6.8 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The market capitalisation of Brigade Enterprises stood at ₹18,986 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹1,332, and its 52-week low was ₹601. Brigade Enterprises Q4 results highlights Brigade Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of ₹145.5 crore in Q4FY26 , down 41.1 per cent from ₹246.8 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue remained largely flat at ₹1,457.6 crore as compared to ₹1,460.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its earnings from interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 12.3 per cent to ₹364.7 crore, as against ₹416 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Ebitda margin stood at 25.1 per cent down from 28.5 per cent in the same period last year.

In the Q4FY26, the company reported real estate sales of 1.95 million square feet with sales value of ₹2,521 crore. Average realisation was ₹12,915, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. The company launched around 4 million square feet across seven projects during the quarter. Its total collections stood at ₹7,476 crore during FY26, and the net cash flow from operations stood at ₹1,411 crore. The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value ₹10 each, subject to shareholder approval. It has also proposed a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3, issuing one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 for every three existing shares.