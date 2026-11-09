Brokerages feel sequential squeeze as closing auction session, curbs hit Q2

Profitability followed a different trajectory. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Angel One and Groww reported sequential profit growth of 79.6 per cent, 35.5 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively. In contrast, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal saw their profits decline 35.4 per cent and 14.9 per cent, respectively. Raj Gaikar, research analyst at Samco Securities, said the moderation in broking revenues was largely volume-driven. “Q2 was shaped largely by regulation. The closing auction mechanism disrupted expiry-day trading. Index options activity weakened sharply in August before recovering in September, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) broader curbs on derivatives speculation remained in place. That hurt transaction-linked broking income across the industry,” he said. The implementation of CAS on August 3 triggered a sharp pullback in market participation, particularly in derivatives. The move later prompted the market regulator to announce changes to the mechanism and its timings.