Brokerages see up to 25% upside for ITC post BAT stake sale

ITC surged nearly 9 per cent to a high of Rs 439 in Wednesday's intra-day deals on heavy volumes amid buzz of British American Tobacco (BAT) stake sale.

At 10 AM, ITC quoted at Rs 427, up 6 per cent on trades of around 439 million shares on the BSE. Reports suggested that BAT planned to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake, a deal involving 436.9 million shares via block deals today. In the process, the stock today recorded its best single-day gain in over four years. READ MORE Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ITC has been an underperformer so far in the calendar year 2024, having declined almost 12 per cent as of March 12 as against a near 3 per cent rise on the Nifty 50. When compared to the stock's record high of Rs 499.70 touched on July 24, 2023, the stock was down over 19 per cent.



Market experts believed that BAT's likely stake sale was an overhang for the stock in the last few months. Hence, the stock had underperformed on the bourses.

"The stake sale by BAT removes the overhang on the stock. It had fallen from Rs 480-490 levels partly because of this. At the curent levels, this is a good stock to buy from a 12-month prespective. The stock can rally by up to 25% from hereon in the next 12 months. We have a 'Buy' rating on the counter," says Shrikant Chouhan, Executive-Vice President, Kotak Securities.

G Chokkalingam, Founder, Equinomics Research Private says the buzz that foreign investors were showing interest in acquiring the 3.5 per cent stake in ITC, gives a lot of confidence to the investors.



"That apart, ITC has already announced its hotel demerger plan, hence there is clarity on what the shareholders are likely to get. And, we are positive on FMCG as a sector going ahead", adds Chokkalingam.

Meanwhile, foreign brokerages too have upgraded ITC with a potential upside of up to 14 per cent from present levels, post the BAT stake sale.

Morgan Stanley expects ITC's outperformance to resume post stake sale. The brokerages remain bullish on the stock owing to expectation of a moderate cigarette tax environment, continued scale-up of non-cigarette businesses and reasonable valuations. They expect an upside of over 14 per cent for the stock at Rs 491.



Similarly, analysts at HSBC believe that the stock can potentially rally to Rs 480, as the valuations for the cigarette business remains attractive.

CLSA believes that FMCG gradually is becoming the key driver for ITC. The agri business is expected to stabilse with value-added products. The brokerage, however, foresees cigarette volumes to remain muted. CLSA sets its target price at Rs 468.

ITC Current Price: Rs 429 Upside Potential: 10.3% Support: Rs 410 Resistance: Rs 435; Rs 440

Following Wednesday's sharp jump, ITC is seen trading above its short-term moving averages, namely 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average), which stands at Rs 410 on the daily scale. The 20-DMA is now expected to act as a support going ahead.