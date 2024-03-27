Home / Markets / News / BSE announces 25 stocks eligible for T+0 settlement cycle from Thursday

BSE announces 25 stocks eligible for T+0 settlement cycle from Thursday

Among stocks eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle are Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Cipla,

Photo: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The BSE has named 25 stocks eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle starting Thursday. This move comes following the capital markets regulator's introduction of a framework for the beta version of the T+0 trade settlement cycle on an optional basis earlier this month.

Among the stocks eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle are Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, and BPCL.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Initially, this option will be accessible for a select set of 25 scrips and with a limited number of brokers. This initiative aims to provide an additional settlement cycle option alongside the existing T+1 in the equity cash market.

India's transition to 'T+1' from 'T+2' was completed in March 2023, in three phases. A shorter settlement cycle requires changes in the infrastructure of trading operations for brokers. It also requires certain approvals for foreign institutional investors. Now, within a year of transitioning to 'T+1', the market is moving towards a same-day settlement cycle for trades.

Here's the complete list of stocks eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle:

1. Ambuja Cements Ltd.
2. Ashok Leyland Ltd.
3. Bajaj Auto Ltd.
4. Bank of Baroda
5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
6. Birlasoft Ltd
7. Cipla Ltd.
8. Coforge Ltd
9. Divis Laboratories Ltd.
10. Hindalco Industries Ltd.
11. Indian Hotels Co. Ltd.
12. JSW Steel Ltd.
13. LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
14. LTI Mindtree Ltd
15. MRF Ltd.
16. Nestle India Ltd.
17. NMDC Ltd.
18. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
19. Petronet LNG Ltd.
20. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
21. State Bank of India
22. Tata Communications Ltd.
23. Trent Ltd.
24. Union Bank of India
25. Vedanta Ltd
 

Also Read

Krystal Integrated Services lists at 11% premium over its issue price

Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

T+0 settlement beta version from next week, Sebi issues guidelines

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

SBI, Bajaj Auto among 25 stocks eligible for same-day settlement, says BSE

NBFC stock hits 10% upper circuit after tanking 50% in last 17 trading days

Rupee's decline to record low triggers biggest selloff in Indian bonds

Torrent Power up 7%, hits 52 week high on lower spot LNG prices

Maruti Suzuki market cap crosses Rs 4 trillion; stock jumps 4%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BSENSEstock marketsIndian stocksBS Web ReportsMarket news

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story