BSE announces 25 stocks eligible for T+0 settlement cycle from Thursday

The BSE has named 25 stocks eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle starting Thursday. This move comes following the capital markets regulator's introduction of a framework for the beta version of the T+0 trade settlement cycle on an optional basis earlier this month.

Among the stocks eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle are Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, and BPCL.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Initially, this option will be accessible for a select set of 25 scrips and with a limited number of brokers. This initiative aims to provide an additional settlement cycle option alongside the existing T+1 in the equity cash market.

India's transition to 'T+1' from 'T+2' was completed in March 2023, in three phases. A shorter settlement cycle requires changes in the infrastructure of trading operations for brokers. It also requires certain approvals for foreign institutional investors. Now, within a year of transitioning to 'T+1', the market is moving towards a same-day settlement cycle for trades.

Here's the complete list of stocks eligible for the T+0 settlement cycle:

1. Ambuja Cements Ltd.

2. Ashok Leyland Ltd.

3. Bajaj Auto Ltd.

4. Bank of Baroda

5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

6. Birlasoft Ltd

7. Cipla Ltd.

8. Coforge Ltd

9. Divis Laboratories Ltd.

10. Hindalco Industries Ltd.

11. Indian Hotels Co. Ltd.

12. JSW Steel Ltd.

13. LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

14. LTI Mindtree Ltd

15. MRF Ltd.

16. Nestle India Ltd.

17. NMDC Ltd.

18. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

19. Petronet LNG Ltd.

20. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

21. State Bank of India

22. Tata Communications Ltd.

23. Trent Ltd.

24. Union Bank of India

25. Vedanta Ltd

