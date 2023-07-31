BSE market capitalisation at new high after benchmark indices gain

Benchmark indices snapped their two-day losing streak on Monday, led by gains in information technology (IT) stocks and index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Both the Sensex and the Nifty50 rose 0.6 per cent.

Also on Monday, the market capitalisation of all the listed companies on the BSE logged a fresh record high of Rs. 306.66 trillion ($3.73 trillion), surpassing the previous high of Rs. 304.54 trillion touched on July 19.

The overall market breadth was positive during the day with 2,178 stocks advancing and 1,509 declining. With the exception of the fast-moving consumer goods index, all sectoral indices ended with gains. BSE IT index rose 1.3 per cent.

Overseas investors sold shares worth Rs. 701 crore while domestic institutional investors pumped in nearly Rs. 2,500 crore. The Sensex closed at 66,528 while the Nifty50 finished at 19,754. The Sensex and the Nifty50 had made their lifetime closing highs of 67,572 and 19,979, respectively, on July 20.