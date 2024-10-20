BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour Diwali 'Muhurat Trading' on November 1

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.





Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

The market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, but a special trading window will be open for one hour in the evening. The exchanges announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm.