Bull-run resumes: Nifty to hit 21,000; Sensex may test 73K in August

Indian stock market has remained resilient to any setback and continues to scale new historic peak. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 established a new milestone, eyeing to hit 70,000 and 20,000 levels, respectively.

So far this year, the BSE Sensex has soared 9.60 per cent, while Nifty 50 has gained 9.40 per cent. The overall sentiment has been aggressive, with the majority stocks in both the indices claiming newer trajectories.