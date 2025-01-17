'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

The information technology (IT) sector’s revival is long overdue, but brokerages are now highlighting signs of recovery, particularly in discretionary spending for top IT companies, with Infosys being their best bet to play the revival story. However, the company's stock price saw heavy profit booking, dropping 5.2 per cent at Rs 1,824.70 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade. This follows a fall in the US-listed shares of the IT services giant that plunged 6 per cent overnight. This came despite Infosys posting better than expected results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25). It posted an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 6,806 crore for Q3FY25, surpassing Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 6,773 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 4.6 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter grew 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 41,764 crore, exceeding the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 41,353 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased by 1.9 per cent, driven by sustained client spending.

The operating margin for the quarter stood at 21.3 per cent, up 0.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.2 per cent sequentially.

Meanwhile, company’s net headcount grew for a second successive quarter by 5,000 while attrition stayed low at 13.7 per cent

Some analysts have highlighted a revival in discretionary spending for Infosys in BFSI, which grew by 3.1 per cent Q-o-Q, and the retail segment was driven by a strong holiday season. However, segments like Hi-Tech, particularly telecom, and manufacturing, especially automotive, continued to show weakness. While others maintained that discretionary recovery for Infosys is not yet broad-based. The revenue growth in Q3 was largely driven by high pass-through revenues, raising concerns over the sustainability of growth. They expect these revenues to unwind in Q4, leading to a modest 1 per cent Q-o-Q decline at the upper end of guidance. "Pass-through revenues, while a byproduct of the "cost-takeout" phase and common in large deals, are expected to create headwinds for growth in FY26, particularly for large-cap companies like Infosys and TCS," said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

On the upside, the company’s management upgraded its FY25 revenue guidance to 4.5–5 per cent in constant currency (CC) (from 3.75–4.5 per cent) while maintaining the Ebit margin guidance of 20–22 per cent.

Management further said they continue to see signs of a pickup in discretionary spends and a recovery in the BFSI and retail verticals in the near term.

The IT major’s total contract value (TCV) for the quarter stood at $2.5 billion, up 3 per cent Q-o-Q, and down 23 per cent Y-o-Y, which remained soft for a second consecutive quarter, with 63 per cent net new deals.

“Infosys has upgraded its guidance for three consecutive quarters—signifying improving macro and business fundamentals. We reckon Infosys shall benefit disproportionately in FY26/27 from a revival in discretionary spends—just like it suffered disproportionately (versus peers) in FY24/25,” Vibhor Singhal, Nikhil Choudhary, and Yukti Khemani of Nuvama said in a report.

Viewing it as one of the best ways to play the revival in the IT sector over the next few years; the brokerage retained ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a raised target price of Rs 2,250. On similar lines, Motilal Oswal also gave a 'Buy' with a target of Rs 2,200.

Those at Emkay Global maintained ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target of Rs 2,150 valued at 28 times its December-FY26E earning per share (EPS).

Meanwhile, Bernstein has maintained an 'Outperform' rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2,330, while HSBC continued to hold a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,120, according to reports.

Similarly, Nomura retained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,220, and Morgan Stanley also maintained an 'Outperform' rating with a target of Rs 2,150. At 09:37 AM; the stock price of the company was down 5 per cent at Rs 1,829.65 a piece against BSE Sensex's fall of 0.43 per cent at 76,709.58 level.