Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Paytm's net loss likely to widen YoY in Q3; revenue may slip 34%: Analysts

Paytm's net loss likely to widen YoY in Q3; revenue may slip 34%: Analysts

Paytm's revenue is expected to decrease by 34 per cent Y-o-Y, analysts and investors will eye traction on new business verticals

Paytm
Paytm(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, is scheduled to release its third quarter (Q3FY25) earnings on Monday, January 20, 2025.
 
As per Bloomberg estimates Paytm's revenue is likely to decline by 34.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,868.4 crore as compared to Rs 2,850.5 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is forecasted to grow 10.8 per cent.
 
The company's net loss is likely to widen Y-o-Y to Rs 35.05 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a loss of Rs 22 crore a year ago, as per Bloomberg. In Q2FY25, the company reported a net profit of 93 crore.  Analysts and investors will eye traction on new business verticals.  ALSO READ: Wipro Q3 results: Net profit jumps 24.4% to Rs 3,354 cr; revenue up 0.5%

Here's what analysts expect from Paytm Q3FY25:

Motilal Oswal: Analysts at Motilal see Paytm's disbursements and gross merchandise value (GMV) to increase sequentially. Further, total revenue growth is expected to improve sequentially.
 
The brokerage expects revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, at Rs 1,800 crore as compared to Rs 1,660 crore in Q2.
 
Master Capital Services: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - research and advisory, Master Capital Services expects a healthy growth in Paytm's GMV in Q3FY25.

Also Read

Former directors of Paytm settle matter with Sebi for Rs 3.32 crore

Paytm share rallies 8% as Emkay upgrades to 'Buy' from 'Add', lifts target

Paytm, Angel One, Kalyan Jewellers among 6 stocks with huge short build-up

Paytm share price drops 14% this week; breaks support levels on tech chart

Navi crosses 1% market share in UPI transactions in December 2024

 
Upadhyay believes despite facing regulatory challenges that led to a decline in monthly transactions, Paytm has successfully maintained a stable merchant base of 42 million through strategic initiatives to retain its existing merchants.
 
He anticipates revenue from operations to grow by 8 per cent Q-o-Q, surpassing Rs 1,800 crore along with the rise in non-operational income.  ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra Q3FY25: Net profit jumps 93% to Rs 983 cr, revenue up 1.4%
 
Stoxbox: Abhishek Pandya, research analyst, StoxBox expects Paytm's operational revenue to improve in Q3 due to strong growth in merchant device subscription revenue.
 
Additionally, Pandya believes the recent approval from the Ministry of Finance for foreign direct investment (FDI) in its subsidiary, PPSL, along with the reapplication for a Payment Aggregator (PA) license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marks a crucial development.
 
For Q3, he anticipates further enhancements in Ebitda due to the management's strategic focus on reactivating inactive users, increasing  Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and expanding its ecosystem. Paytm is actively working on cost optimisation and has seen an increase in non-operating income. This includes treasury income from the recent stake sale in its entertainment business and PayPay Corp.
 
These factors are expected to position the company for profitability by FY26 (without one-off gains). Therefore, he expects Paytm to deliver steady performance in Q3FY25.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zomato Q3 preview: Analysts expect PAT to rise 66% YoY, revenue 67%

APL Apollo Tubes gains over 11% in 4 days; UBS upgrades to 'Buy', raises TP

'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 423 points, Nifty at 23,203; RIL up 3%, Infosys slips 6%

Analysts cut Axis Bank share target after Q3, but valuation lends comfort

Topics :PaytmBuzzing stocksstock market tradingQ3 resultsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYcorporate earningsS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story