Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 76,650; Nifty IT drags 2%, Financials weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 17, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were subdued at market open on Friday, amid muted global cues. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 162.68 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 76,880.14, and the Nifty50 was at 23,215.65, down 96.15 points, or 0.41 per cent. After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, nine stocks were trading higher, with Reliance Industries (up 2.03 per cent) leading the pack, followed by Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, and ITC, while losses were capped by Infosys (down 4.49 per cent), followed by Axis Bank, HCLTech, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the Nifty50, 31 stocks were trading lower, with losses capped by Infosys (down 4.50 per cent), followed by Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, and Wipro, while gains were led by Reliance Industries (up 2.68 per cent), followed by Hindalco Industries, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Life, and Coal India. Across sectors, most sectoral indices were in the red. The Nifty IT index was the top drag, falling 2.31 per cent, followed by the Private Bank index which was down 1.54 per cent. The Nifty Bank was lower by 0.95 per cent, and the Financial Services index was behind by 0.93 per cent. Other sectoral indices, including Auto, Pharma, PSU Bank, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables were also lower. On the flip side, the Energy index was ahead by 1.28 per cent, followed by Realty and Metal that were higher by 0.47 per cent, each. The broader markets were also under pressure, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 dragging 0.20 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 behind by 0.17 per cent. A relief rally on Wednesday on Wall Street fizzled out on Thursday on account of a mixed set of macroeconomic data there, including strong retail sales numbers in December and largely in-line initial jobbless claims for the previous week, as investors kept their focus on President-elect Donald Trump's inaugaration on Monday, and prospects of future rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were subdued at market open on Friday, amid muted global cues.A relief rally on Wednesday on Wall Street fizzled out on Thursday on account of a mixed set of macroeconomic data there, including strong retail sales numbers in December and largely in-line initial jobbless claims for the previous week, as investors kept their focus on President-elect Donald Trump's inaugaration on Monday, and prospects of future rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

In contrast, markets in Asia and Europe climbed in Thursday's trading session, with the Indian benchmark indices closing higher for the third straight session.

Elsewhere, the World Bank on Thursday kept its growth forecast for India unchanged at 6.7 per cent for FY26, maintaining that the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years.

Separately, industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Thursday projected the Indian economy to clock a growth rate of 6.5–6.9 per cent in FY26, driven by easing inflationary pressures, a continuing thrust on capital expenditure (capex), and consumer spending gaining momentum.

READ MORE That apart, the yields on the 10-year government bond dropped 6 basis points (bps) to close the day at 6.75 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assured banks of conducting variable rate repo (VRR) auctions daily until further notice. The short-term, three-year bond yield fell by 8 bps to 6.69 per cent. In the first VRR auction on Thursday since its announcement on Wednesday, the RBI received bids worth Rs 30,760 crore against a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 16 paise to close at 86.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by a strong American currency overseas, elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. However, positive domestic equity markets provided some cushion at the lower level, forex traders said.

READ MORE In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for the central government employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters during the cabinet briefing. This comes two weeks before the government presents the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Elsewhere, the commerce department is talking to the finance ministry on continuing two major export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) for export-oriented units and special economic zones (SEZs), and the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), ahead of the Union Budget. Both expired on December 31.

Meanwhile, with the earnings season underway, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated profit (attributable to the owners) to Rs 18,540 crore for Q3FY25, beating analyst estimates. In a Bloomberg poll, 11 analysts estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.33 trillion and nine foresaw a net income adjusted of Rs 18,326 crore for RIL in Q3FY25.

That apart, Infosys reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit, amounting to Rs 6,806 crore for Q3FY25. This beat the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 6,773 crore. Sequentially, net profits were up 4.6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, above the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 41,353 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up 1.9 per cent as clients continued to spend. However, the company's American depositary receipts (ADR) declined 6 per cent overnight.

Separately, Axis Bank, the country's third-largest private-sector lender, reported a subdued year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit of 4 per cent, reaching Rs 6,034 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3FY25), owing to a rise in loan-loss provisions on account of an uptick in fresh slippages and a muted increase in net interest income (NII) and other income.

Elsewhere, arbitrage funds, the new favourite of individual investors, delivered their best performance in nearly a decade in 2024. On average, the schemes delivered 8 per cent return last year, the highest since 2016, according to data from Value Research. The returns were supported by positive equity market sentiments, surge in open interest in stock futures, high interest rate, among other factors, analysts said.

In other news, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the capital markets regulator wants to get many more Indians into the market ecosystem and seize the wealth creation opportunity. Buch said artificial intelligence is "the hero" of a large number of initiatives that the watchdog is embarking on with the focus on serving as many people as possible.

Meanwhile, in the previous trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex added 318.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 77,042.82, and the NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,311.80, with gains of 98.60 points, or 0.42 per cent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending higher by over 1 per cent each. Banking shares stole the show among the sectoral markets with Nifty PSU Bank ending higher by 2.55 percent. This was followed by Bank Nifty rising by 1.08 per cent and Nifty Private Bank Index rising by 0.91 per cent. Among others, Nifty Financial Services, Metal, and OMCs indices ended higher by up to 2.06 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty IT, FMCG, Pharma, and Consumer Durables were among the sectoral indices that ended in red with losses extending up to 0.56 per cent on Thursday.

In the primary markets today, Capital Infra IPO from the mainline section, and Sat Kartar Shopping IPO from the SME section will list on the bourses, and EMA Partners IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Stallion India IPO (Mainline) and Landmark Immigration IPO (SME) will enter the Day 2 of their subscription window.

Also, the subscription windows for Rikhav Securities IPO and Kabra Jewels IPO in the SME section will close today.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mostly lower on Friday as investors in the region digested China's GDP data. The country's economy expanded by 5 per cent year on year in 2024, with an upswing in the final quarter of the year, as a flurry of stimulus measures kicked in and helped meet Beijing’s growth target. Fourth-quarter GDP beats expectations with 5.4 per cent growth, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Reuters- polled economists had estimated a 5.0 per cent growth in the final quarter. That was faster growth compared with the 4.6 per cent in the third quarter, 4.7 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in the first quarter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.3 per cent, while the Topix lost 1.37 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.36 per cent and the Kosdaq was lower by 0.09 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was behind by 0.22 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI was lower by 0.31 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.17 per cent.

On Thursday, MSCI's global equities gauge rose , while Wall Street indices closed lower and US Treasury yields fell after a mixed bag of economic data and Federal Reserve official comments suggesting more interest rate cuts on the horizon.

On Wednesday, US share prices surged after data showed easing in US core inflation. While Thursday's data included a US retail sales increase in December, it was below expectations.

Also, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week but remained at levels consistent with a healthy labor market.

US Treasury yields slipped with investors reacting to Fed Governor Christopher Waller saying three or four interest cuts this year are still possible if US economic data weakens further.

On Wall Street, major indices fell a day after they registered their biggest daily percentage gains since the November 6 rally following the US presidential election.

Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.8 per cent gain in November, data from Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, advancing 0.6 per cent after a previously reported 0.7 per cent rise in November. Retail sales increased 3.9 per cent year-on-year in December.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended January 11. Economists had forecast 210,000 claims for the latest week.

That apart, with President-elect Donald Trump due to be inaugurated on Monday, investors were closely monitoring US Senate Finance Committee testimony from Scott Bessent, Trump's nominee to lead the Treasury Department.

Bessent said extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts was a top priority, that the Fed should stay independent and he was ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russia's oil sector. This followed his prepared remarks that the US must prioritise investing to grow the economy over "wasteful spending that drives inflation."

While investors have been hoping for fewer regulations under Trump, they have been dealing with the uncertainty of whether his tariff policies would push inflation higher.

In equities, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 43,153.13, the S&P 500 fell 12.57 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,937.34 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 172.94 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 19,338.29.

In contrast, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.31 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 848.61.

Earlier, Europe's STOXX 600 index closed up 0.98 per cent, with luxury stocks boosted after Cartier jewelry brand owner Richemont's results beat analysts' expectations.

In currencies, the US dollar fell as traders digested the mixed economic data while gauging the outlook for Fed rate cuts this year and prepared for the incoming US administration.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 108.98

In bonds, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.8 basis points to 4.615 per cent, from 4.653 per cent late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 4.8556 per cent.

The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with expectations for Fed interest rate policy, fell 2.5 basis points to 4.239 per cent, from 4.264 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices slipped with Yemen's Houthi militia expected to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea, while investors digested the complex ceasefire accord between Israel and militant group Hamas.

US crude settled down 1.7 per cent at $78.68 a barrel and Brent settled at $81.29 per barrel, down 0.9 per cent.

Gold prices rose to the highest in more than a month on declining Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.65 per cent to $2,713.26 an ounce. US gold futures rose 1.38 per cents to $2,749.80 an ounce. (With inputs from Reuters.)