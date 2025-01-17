Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 76,650; Nifty IT drags 2%, Financials weigh
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 76,650; Nifty IT drags 2%, Financials weigh

Market LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading on a subdued note on Friday, amid muted global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)

12 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

10:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on new-age companies in the Indian markets

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on the Indian markets

10:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on the Indian markets

9:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on the Indian markets

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital Partners on CNBC TV18

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Nifty50 gainers and losers after open

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser after market opening

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 down pver150 pts, below 23,200

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 200 pts, below 76,850 after opening

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser in pre open

9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down over 100 pts; below 23,250 in pre open

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 550 pts, above 77,600 in pre open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's economy grows 5% in 2024, driven by exports, stimulus measures

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts eye 34% upside in RIL post Q3; Jefferies, Citi, CLSA, MS upbeat

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts cut Axis Bank share target after Q3, but valuation lends comfort

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Colombo Stock Exchange to get NCDEX help in commodity derivatives trading

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Housing sales in top 8 cities down 26% in Dec qtr, up 6% in 2024: PropTiger

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why did 2024 witness a 74% increase in driver job searches across India?

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: PSU funds: Recovery may take a while; stay put if you've long horizon

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commerce dept seeks to extend 2 export schemes ahead of Union Budget

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A day after rebound, Rupee falls 16 paise to settle at 86.56 against dollar

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bond yields drop 6 bps to 6.75% on RBI's daily VRR auction assurance

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian economy likely to grow between 6.5-6.9% in FY26, says Ficci

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India to remain fastest-growing large economy in FY26, FY27: World Bank

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opportunities in uncertainty: Motilal Oswal explains how to invest in 2025

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech Mahindra Q3 Preview: Analysts see revenue rising 2% YoY, profit 38%

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro Q3 preview: Net profit may jump up to 16% YoY, revenue to remain flat

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 6,034 crore

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6%

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.4% to Rs 18,540 cr, beats estimates

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bars Pacheli, 6 others in Rs 850 crore preferential allotment case

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buch wants more Indians into stock market to 'seize the opportunity'

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Arbitrage funds delivered best gains in 9 years in 2024, shows data

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Jan 17: RIL, Infy, Axis Bank, Havells, LTIMindtree, HFCL

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a Bull Spread strategy for Bank Nifty by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: Wipro, TechM, RIL, Infy, Axis Bk Q3; FIIs; Capital Infra IPO

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China markets climb on meeting GDP growth estimates

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets decline ahead of Trump's inaugaration

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on new-age companies in the Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital Partners, says there's a difference between how we treat these companies in the near-term and the long-term.

In the near-term, the valuations appear daunting, but in the long-term, India, in a sense, is about 20 years behind China. And if one looks at how these companies in China, the Alibaba, Meituan, or any of the other quick commerce, and food delivery companies, how they panned out over there, I wouldn't be surprised if such a similar story pans out here in India also, in particular because, the penetration level of e-commerce, food delivery and quick commerce, is still really low even after the strong growth that they've had in the past few years.

I think, investors, if one chooses to buy these stocks today, will have to be patient. They will have to wait for the growth to pan out, to make significant returns from the stock prices. 

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on the Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital Partners, says currently there's a clear degree of difference on how the emerging market (EM) economies and the developed market economies, particularly the US, are performing. 

There's a clear narrative, and I think it's correct, of US exceptionalism. That earlier expectation of a US recesssion or slowdown, that's been belied. We're strong numbers coming out from the job market, the most recent CPI numbers have also been encouraging. 

It seems that the US economy, while not as strong as in 2021 or 22, would still chugg along. And there are some sectors within the US economy, particularly the US banks, their numbers indicate a significant degree of growth and relatively resilient performance, which obviously means, that the beneficiaries could be the emerging market companies or sectors which cater to the demand for these companies in the US. The Indian IT service companies clearly fall in that bracket, as do many of the tech hardware comanies in Taiwan and Korea.

10:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on the Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital Partners, says the market has proved resilient, because of strong domestic influence. There are about $2.8-3 billion of monthly SIPs that we're seeing nowadays.

But one would have to see how long that is able to keep the markets afloat.

I would, in the near-term, therefore be slightly cautious on the markets. We've kind of a neutralish stance on India.

If I were to drill down to the sectors, no. 1 would be the private sector banks, they're the unloved sectors in India. Particularly, if you look at some of the top private banks, which not only are gaining market share, but also have relatively clean balance sheets.

No. 2, I would focus on the sectors that are catering to manufacturing and infrastructure capex. There was a degree of slowdown in government capex and there's a delay in private sector capex. But if you look at the longer-term, over next 5-10 years, that's almost certainly going to be the biggest theme in India.

Third, I would look at some of the sectors that are catering to US revenues or global demand, particularly arsing from the Western hemisphere. IT services come to my mind. Even though this sector has been weak off late, I would think that the relative resilience of the US, particularly the US financial sector, would eventually stand in good stead.

In many of these companies have declined quite a bit, possibly offering a near-term entering opportunity at these prices.

9:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital, on the Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital Partners, says if one looks at India, this recent narrative about growth slowdown, and growth estimates being slowdown, there is also the narrative that this is being engendered because of a degree of government capex slowdown, which will eventually recover as we enter into Fiscal 2026.

There is also a degree of consumption recovery that's also happened during the festive season, which would have its impact on earnings. That's really the narrative going forward.

What really worries me about India are two things. From late September, earnings estimates have been declining; they have declined about 6-7 per cent, if you look at consensus EPS estimates. I don't think any sector has been immune to this, be it domestic, or international revenue depended.

Next, the valuations are still relatively high, despite this correction that we've seen. Even though the market has declined about 10-12 per cent from the September peak, earnings estimates have also declined, therefore the valuations haven't declined to that extent. 

Forward price-earnings multiple for any of the large indices are still about 22-22.5 compared to the last 10-year average, of about 19-19.5.

If you look at India's price-earnings, or price-to-book premium compared to Asia (ex-Japan) P/E premium is still about 60 per cent, and that compares to the 40 per cent average of the last 10-15 years.

So, I would think that relative valuations in India still have more room to correct. If earnings estmates had been increasing, I wouldn't be so concerned.

But they're not.

9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital Partners on CNBC TV18

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manishi Raychaudhuri of Emmer Capital Partners, On Donald Turmp's incoming administration, says that historically, there's a difference between what been talked about during the campaign trail, and what's actually implemented. 

He added that markets will have to navigate the trecherous and vicious outcomes that might result from the consequence of the new administration.

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap slipped into red after market opened. 


9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Nifty50 gainers and losers after open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Hindalco, BPCL were among the top gainers on NSE Nifty50 after markets opened.

 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser after market opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Nestle India, Sun Pharma were among the top gainers on Sensex; Infosys the top loser after opening.

 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 down pver150 pts, below 23,200

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was down over 150 points after opening and was below 23,200.


9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 200 pts, below 76,850 after opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down over 200 points, below 78,850 after opening.

 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in green during pre open.

 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Adani Ports were among the top gainers on BSE Sensex in pre open. 


9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technical view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The 23,370 barrier that we have been eying for the last few days, held true yesterday. While a pull back is in play now, favoured view expects bulls to attempt a regroup near 23290 and get back on to the 23550-640 trajectory. However a direct fall below 23,250 could potentially put an end to the recovery swing, reexposing 23,000-22,800.

View by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: There are two positives for the market today; first, the declining trend in the dollar index and the US bond yields continue. Second, the Q3 results from the big boys RIL and Infosys are better-than-expected. These two stocks have the potential to lead a minor recovery in the market. Even though declining dollar index and US bond yields are positive, the declines are not adequate to arrest the sustained selling by FIIs. Therefore, any significant recovery in the market will be sold into.
 
The correction in the market has made largecap valuations reasonable. Nifty is now trading at around 19 times estimated FY 26 earnings. Therefore, long-term investors, who can ignore the volatility caused by FII selling, can use the dips to buy high quality largecaps. The bounce back of this segment is only a question of time.

View by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down over 100 pts; below 23,250 in pre open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty was down over 100 points in the pre open, below 23,250.


Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 17, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were subdued at market open on Friday, amid muted global cues. 
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 162.68 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 76,880.14, and the Nifty50 was at 23,215.65, down 96.15 points, or 0.41 per cent.
 
After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, nine stocks were trading higher, with Reliance Industries (up 2.03 per cent) leading the pack, followed by Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, and ITC, while losses were capped by Infosys (down 4.49 per cent), followed by Axis Bank, HCLTech, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra.
  On the Nifty50, 31 stocks were trading lower, with losses capped by Infosys (down 4.50 per cent), followed by Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, and Wipro, while gains were led by Reliance Industries (up 2.68 per cent), followed by Hindalco Industries, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Life, and Coal India.
  Across sectors, most sectoral indices were in the red. The Nifty IT index was the top drag, falling 2.31 per cent, followed by the Private Bank index which was down 1.54 per cent. The Nifty Bank was lower by 0.95 per cent, and the Financial Services index was behind by 0.93 per cent. Other sectoral indices, including Auto, Pharma, PSU Bank, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables were also lower.
  On the flip side, the Energy index was ahead by 1.28 per cent, followed by Realty and Metal that were higher by 0.47 per cent, each.
  The broader markets were also under pressure, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 dragging 0.20 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 behind by 0.17 per cent.
  A relief rally on Wednesday on Wall Street fizzled out on Thursday on account of a mixed set of macroeconomic data there, including strong retail sales numbers in December and largely in-line initial jobbless claims for the previous week, as investors kept their focus on President-elect Donald Trump's inaugaration on Monday, and prospects of future rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. 
  In contrast, markets in Asia and Europe climbed in Thursday's trading session, with the Indian benchmark indices closing higher for the third straight session. 
  Elsewhere, the World Bank on Thursday kept its growth forecast for India unchanged at 6.7 per cent for FY26, maintaining that the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years. READ MORE
  Separately, industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Thursday projected the Indian economy to clock a growth rate of 6.5–6.9 per cent in FY26, driven by easing inflationary pressures, a continuing thrust on capital expenditure (capex), and consumer spending gaining momentum. READ MORE
 
That apart, the yields on the 10-year government bond dropped 6 basis points (bps) to close the day at 6.75 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assured banks of conducting variable rate repo (VRR) auctions daily until further notice. The short-term, three-year bond yield fell by 8 bps to 6.69 per cent. In the first VRR auction on Thursday since its announcement on Wednesday, the RBI received bids worth Rs 30,760 crore against a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. READ MORE
   Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 16 paise to close at 86.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by a strong American currency overseas, elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. However, positive domestic equity markets provided some cushion at the lower level, forex traders said. READ MORE
 
In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for the central government employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters during the cabinet briefing. This comes two weeks before the government presents the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, the commerce department is talking to the finance ministry on continuing two major export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) for export-oriented units and special economic zones (SEZs), and the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), ahead of the Union Budget. Both expired on December 31. READ MORE
  Meanwhile, with the earnings season underway, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated profit (attributable to the owners) to Rs 18,540 crore for Q3FY25, beating analyst estimates. In a Bloomberg poll, 11 analysts estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 2.33 trillion and nine foresaw a net income adjusted of Rs 18,326 crore for RIL in Q3FY25. READ MORE
  That apart, Infosys reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit, amounting to Rs 6,806 crore for Q3FY25. This beat the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 6,773 crore. Sequentially, net profits were up 4.6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, above the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 41,353 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up 1.9 per cent as clients continued to spend. However, the company's American depositary receipts (ADR) declined 6 per cent overnight. READ MORE
  Separately, Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private-sector lender, reported a subdued year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit of 4 per cent, reaching Rs 6,034 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3FY25), owing to a rise in loan-loss provisions on account of an uptick in fresh slippages and a muted increase in net interest income (NII) and other income. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, arbitrage funds, the new favourite of individual investors, delivered their best performance in nearly a decade in 2024. On average, the schemes delivered 8 per cent return last year, the highest since 2016, according to data from Value Research. The returns were supported by positive equity market sentiments, surge in open interest in stock futures, high interest rate, among other factors, analysts said. READ MORE
  In other news, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the capital markets regulator wants to get many more Indians into the market ecosystem and seize the wealth creation opportunity. Buch said artificial intelligence is "the hero" of a large number of initiatives that the watchdog is embarking on with the focus on serving as many people as possible. READ MORE
  Meanwhile, in the previous trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex added 318.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 77,042.82, and the NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,311.80, with gains of 98.60 points, or 0.42 per cent. 
  Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending higher by over 1 per cent each. Banking shares stole the show among the sectoral markets with Nifty PSU Bank ending higher by 2.55 percent. This was followed by Bank Nifty rising by 1.08 per cent and Nifty Private Bank Index rising by 0.91 per cent. Among others, Nifty Financial Services, Metal, and OMCs indices ended higher by up to 2.06 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty IT, FMCG, Pharma, and Consumer Durables were among the sectoral indices that ended in red with losses extending up to 0.56 per cent on Thursday.
  In the primary markets today, Capital Infra IPO from the mainline section, and Sat Kartar Shopping IPO from the SME section will list on the bourses, and EMA Partners IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Stallion India IPO (Mainline) and Landmark Immigration IPO (SME) will enter the Day 2 of their subscription window. 
  Also, the subscription windows for Rikhav Securities IPO and Kabra Jewels IPO in the SME section will close today. 
 
  Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mostly lower on Friday as investors in the region digested China's GDP data. The country's economy expanded by 5 per cent year on year in 2024, with an upswing in the final quarter of the year, as a flurry of stimulus measures kicked in and helped meet Beijing’s growth target.
  Fourth-quarter GDP beats expectations with 5.4 per cent growth, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Reuters-  polled economists had estimated a 5.0 per cent growth in the final quarter. That was faster growth compared with the 4.6 per cent in the third quarter, 4.7 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in the first quarter.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.3 per cent, while the Topix lost 1.37 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.36 per cent and the Kosdaq was lower by 0.09 per cent.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was behind by 0.22 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI was lower by 0.31 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.17 per cent.
  On Thursday, MSCI's global equities gauge rose , while Wall Street indices closed lower and US Treasury yields fell after a mixed bag of economic data and Federal Reserve official comments suggesting more interest rate cuts on the horizon.
  On Wednesday, US share prices surged after data showed easing in US core inflation. While Thursday's data included a US retail sales increase in December, it was below expectations.
  Also, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week but remained at levels consistent with a healthy labor market.
  US Treasury yields slipped with investors reacting to Fed Governor Christopher Waller saying three or four interest cuts this year are still possible if US economic data weakens further.
  On Wall Street, major indices fell a day after they registered their biggest daily percentage gains since the November 6 rally following the US presidential election.
  Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.8 per cent gain in November, data from Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, advancing 0.6 per cent after a previously reported 0.7 per cent rise in November. Retail sales increased 3.9 per cent year-on-year in December.
  A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended January 11. Economists had forecast 210,000 claims for the latest week.
  That apart, with President-elect Donald Trump due to be inaugurated on Monday, investors were closely monitoring US Senate Finance Committee testimony from Scott Bessent, Trump's nominee to lead the Treasury Department.
  Bessent said extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts was a top priority, that the Fed should stay independent and he was ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russia's oil sector. This followed his prepared remarks that the US must prioritise investing to grow the economy over "wasteful spending that drives inflation."
  While investors have been hoping for fewer regulations under Trump, they have been dealing with the uncertainty of whether his tariff policies would push inflation higher.
  In equities, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 43,153.13, the S&P 500 fell 12.57 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,937.34 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 172.94 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 19,338.29.
  In contrast, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.31 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 848.61.
  Earlier, Europe's STOXX 600 index closed up 0.98 per cent, with luxury stocks boosted after Cartier jewelry brand owner Richemont's results beat analysts' expectations.
  In currencies, the US dollar fell as traders digested the mixed economic data while gauging the outlook for Fed rate cuts this year and prepared for the incoming US administration.
  The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 108.98
  In bonds, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.8 basis points to 4.615 per cent, from 4.653 per cent late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 4.8556 per cent.
  The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with expectations for Fed interest rate policy, fell 2.5 basis points to 4.239 per cent, from 4.264 per cent.
  In commodities, oil prices slipped with Yemen's Houthi militia expected to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea, while investors digested the complex ceasefire accord between Israel and militant group Hamas.
  US crude settled down 1.7 per cent at $78.68 a barrel and Brent settled at $81.29 per barrel, down 0.9 per cent.
  Gold prices rose to the highest in more than a month on declining Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.65 per cent to $2,713.26 an ounce. US gold futures rose 1.38 per cents to $2,749.80 an ounce.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE Sensexsensex niftyNSE NiftyNifty50Gift NiftyBSE NSEBSE NSE equityEquitiesIndian equitiesUS equitiesIndian stock marketsUS stock marketsGlobal stock marketsChinese stock marketUS marketsAsian marketsIndian marketsIPO GMPReliance IndustriesInfosys Axis BankWipro resultsTech Mahindra

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News