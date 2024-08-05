Buying ideas for Aug 5: Asian Granito, IDFC First Bank, Borosil Renewables

In addition to this technical signal, the stock has formed a pattern resembling a bullish head and shoulders. This pattern is typically considered a reliable indicator of a reversal from a downtrend to an uptrend.
The breakout and pattern formation are supported by increased trading volumes, suggesting strong buying interest, and the positive alignment of momentum oscillators, which reflect increasing bullish momentum.
Recently, however, the stock experienced a breakout from this range, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment and momentum. This breakout is further validated by a positive crossover of moving averages, suggesting increasing bullishness.
Additionally, a chart pattern resembling an inverse head and shoulders has formed, which is typically considered a bullish reversal pattern. This combination of technical indicators suggests a strong potential for upward movement.
Consequently, traders are recommended to buy Borosil Renewables within the price range of Rs 544 to Rs 536, with a protective stop loss set at Rs 480 on a closing basis. The anticipated targets for this trade are Rs 630 and Rs 660, expected to be reached over the next 1 to 3 months.
The 0.618 retracement level is often considered a critical support level in technical analysis, indicating a potential reversal point. At this level, a bullish bat pattern has also emerged, which is a harmonic pattern that typically signals a potential bullish reversal.
The confluence of these technical indicators—support at the key retracement level and the formation of the bullish bat pattern—suggests that the current price levels are favorable for buying.
Therefore, it is recommended to buy the stock within the Rs 72-75 range, targeting a price of Rs 84. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be set near 68.5 on a daily close basis. This strategy aims to capitalize on the anticipated reversal and subsequent upward movement based on the identified technical signals.
(Jigar S Patel is a senior manager of equity reserach at Anand Rathi. Views expressed are his own.)