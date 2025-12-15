Calm after the storm: Market sees less mood swings in second half

Indian equity markets have shifted from turbulence to tranquillity over the course of the year. While the Sensex and Nifty saw intra-day moves of 1 per cent or more on 30 and 32 occasions in the first half, respectively, the second half — now nearing its end — has witnessed only three and four such sessions.

Market participants attribute the heightened volatility in the first half to earnings disappointments and global uncertainty surrounding US trade policy. In the second half, the absorption of adverse news, improving earnings visibility, and steady domestic institutional investor (DII) flows brought stability to the market.

“There was a sharp decline in the first two months, followed by a sharp up move in the subsequent months of the first half. But in the second half, the markets haven’t really gone anywhere. We did touch a new high, but the gains were marginal compared to levels seen in the first half,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst. “When indices rise gradually, volatility tends to be lower. There have been no strong trigger points. June-quarter earnings were weak, while September-quarter results were a positive surprise — but expectations were already low. The US treaty did not materialise.”

The US imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods in August, and negotiations for a trade deal have since failed to make progress. “The market has largely reconciled itself to the 50 per cent US tariff and is stuck in a tight range because there is no major news flow to drive large moves,” said UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech. “But such narrow ranges often act as a precursor to a sharp move in either direction. This could be a lull before the storm.” Bhat added that policy measures such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts and interest rate reductions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to excite investors, as they came after the tariff shock and merely cushioned its impact. Elevated valuations have also encouraged investors to book profits on modest rallies. The Nifty’s one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple stands at around 20.5, still above its five- and 10-year averages.

“No one is aggressively bullish or bearish. Investors are simply rotating within a narrow band,” Bhat said. The surge in initial public offering (IPO) activity during the second half has also siphoned liquidity away from the secondary market. Interestingly, the selling from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was higher during the second half at Rs 85,000 crore compared to Rs 72,000 crore during the first half. However, DII flows too were higher during the second half at almost Rs 4 trillion compared to Rs 3.5 trillion during the first half. “It is largely FPI selling and DII buying that is preventing indices from falling sharply,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research. “Even when domestic institutions buy more than FPIs, their ability to trigger a sustained rally is limited compared to foreign flows. Moreover, the IPO boom in the second half has led to a diversion of funds from the secondary market by both domestic and foreign institutional investors. This trend is likely to persist till March, as the IPO pipeline remains strong.”