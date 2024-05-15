Canara Bank jumps 5% post stock split; up 8% in last three sessions

Shares of state owned Canara Bank soared up to 4.8 per cent at Rs 118.90 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals. The stock has moved up more than 8 per cent in the last three trading sessions.

However, today's spike came as the company’s stock split arrangement of 1:5; implying 1 equity share splitting into 5 came into effect on Wednesday.

Earlier this year on April 19, 2024 the public sector lender had set Wednesday, 15th May 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of split of existing equity shares of the bank. The stock split arrangement was such that 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each, will be subdivided into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2 each.

A stock split makes the shares more affordable for retail investors, and the move is likely to increase trading activity on the counter. This could be particularly beneficial for smaller investors who may have been previously deterred by the higher share price.

Moreover, the stock split has the potential to broaden the bank's retail investor base. Prior to the split, a significant portion of the bank's ownership was held by a relatively small number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), including notable investors like Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

It's important to note that a stock split differs from a bonus share issue. In a stock split, existing shares are divided into multiple shares with smaller face values, while in a bonus share issue, additional shares are distributed to existing shareholders based on their current holdings. Therefore, while a stock split increases the number of shares outstanding, it does not directly impact the share capital of the company.

Canara Bank recorded a 18.33 per cent year-on-year growth to Rs 3,757 crore in January-March quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). The bank’s net interest income (NII), increased by 11.18 per cent to Rs 9,580 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24. The bank registered NII of Rs 8,617 crore in the same period of the previous year.



At 11:17 AM; the stock of the company was trading 4.55 per cent higher at Rs 118.40 per share. By comparison the S&P BSE Sensex was down mariginally by 0.04 per cent.