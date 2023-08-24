Centum, HAL: Chandrayaan-3 soft landing can see related stks jump up to 15%

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 has boosted the share prices of publicly traded companies who contributed towards supplying critical components. On Thursday, shares of aerospace and defence stocks witnessed significant interest from market participants.

MTAR Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Centum Electronics, Bharat Electronics, and Hindustan Aeronautics all hit a new all-time high, with strong optimism from traders. Shares of Tata Elxsi are yet to claim a new territory, but succeeded to hold the gap-up move, advancing over 2 per cent.