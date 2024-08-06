Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Crypto markets rebound on Tuesday amid global equity market recovery

Crypto markets rebound on Tuesday amid global equity market recovery

The oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which registered a fall of over 12 per cent yesterday, has jumped over 9 per cent in the last 24 hours

crypto news
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Crypto  News: After posting one of the steepest falls in 2024 on Monday, the crypto markets are witnessing a strong recovery on Tuesday. The oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which registered a fall of over 12 per cent yesterday, has jumped over 9 per cent in the last 24 hours.

At around 02:10 PM, Bitcoin, which commands a market cap of $1,102.50 billion, was trading at $55,861.43, as per the data available on Binance.com. The currency has traded in the range of $49,578.89 - $56,271.37 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, however, has lost around 16.26 per cent over the last 7 days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On a year-to-date basis the world's most popular cryptocurrency has posted a rally of 32.12 per cent.

Among other cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin (BNB) registered a rally of nearly 12 per cent in the last 24 hours. It was quoted trading at $491.62 on Binance.com.

The trading range for BNB for the last 24 hours is $409.82 - $492.90. While BNB has fallen 3.51 per cent in the last month, the cryptocurrency has rallied 57.38 per cent year-to-date.

Mirroring its peer, Ethereum (ETH) has also sprinted 9.11 per cent in the last 24 hours. ETH was trading at $2,501.41 on Binance.com. ETH has traded in the range of $2,186.68 - $2,547.98 in the last 24 hours.

Equity markets update

More From This Section

Graphite India stock jumps 8% after reporting Rs 237 cr net profit in Q1

Vedanta's shares surge after net profit grows 54% YoY in Q1FY25 results

This smallcap stock has surged 100% from June low; zoomed 3694% in 4 years

Don't buy textile stocks on Bangladesh crisis, wait for dips: Analysts

Symphony shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q1 results, buyback plan

Domestic equity indices started Tuesday's session with gains buoyed by a rebound in Asian peers and US futures. However, the indices are trading flat during the second half of today's session. The BSE Sensex was quoted at around 78,715 levels, down 0.06 per cent. The index jumped 1.38 per cent to hit the day's high of 79,852.08 during intra-day trade.

NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, was seen at around 24,039 levels, down 0.07 per cent. It had climbed 1.35 per cent to the day's high of 24,382.6 during intra-day trade.

Among other Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei settled with a gain of over 10 per cent on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Asia Dow and China's Shanghai Composite ended 4.25 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, on the other hand, settled 0.31 per cent lower.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump calls for US to become crypto capital at Nashville bitcoin conference

Bitcoin set for biggest monthly jump since 2020 boom amid ETF boost

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Vinesh enters QF, Neeraj Chopra's event at 3:40 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex reverses gains, slides into red; Nifty tests 24k

LIVE news: India issues travel advisory amid UK riots, calls on travellers to 'stay vigilant'

Topics :crytocurrenciescrypto tradingBitcoin pricesBitcoin tradingcryptocurrencies

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story