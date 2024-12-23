DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 3; Check subscription status, GMP, key details

DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today: The unlisted shares of The unlisted shares of DAM Capital Advisors , whose initial public offering (IPO) is set to close for subscription today, commanded a strong premium in the grey market on Monday, December 23, 2024. DAM Capital Advisors’ unlisted shares were trading at Rs 391 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 108, or 38.16 per cent, against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 283, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscription status

DAM Capital Advisors IPO has witnessed the highest demand among Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 11.49 times. This was followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who have oversubscribed their category by 8.96 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 0.07 times. Further, the quota reserved for employees has been oversubscribed by 13.06 times. Also Read: Unimech Aerospace IPO The Rs 840.25 crore offering of DAM Capital Advisors, available at a price band of Rs 269-283 and a lot size of 53 shares, has been subscribed 6.98 times as of the second day of subscription, which ended on Friday, December 20, 2024, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).DAM Capital Advisors IPO has witnessed the highest demand among Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 11.49 times. This was followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who have oversubscribed their category by 8.96 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 0.07 times. Further, the quota reserved for employees has been oversubscribed by 13.06 times.

The DAM Capital Advisors IPO comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2,96,90,900 equity shares.

DAM Capital Advisors IPO review

Also Read

The company has also received reviews from brokerages, including SBI Securities and Bajaj Broking. Market analysts have recommended that investors subscribe to the public issue with a long-term perspective. READ MORE

DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment, listing date As the subscription window to bid for the public offering closes today, the basis of allotment of DAM Capital Advisors IPO shares is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Subsequently, the company’s shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees by Thursday, December 26, 2024.

DAM Capital Advisors’ shares are slated to debut on bourses by listing on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Friday, December 27, 2024. About DAM Capital Advisors IPO

DAM Capital Advisors (DAM Capital) is an investment bank in India offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions. Its investment banking services encompass equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and structured finance advisory. Additionally, the firm provides institutional equities services, including brokerage and research capabilities.