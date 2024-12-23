Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 3; Check subscription status, GMP, key details

DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 3; Check subscription status, GMP, key details

DAM Capital Advisors IPO has witnessed the highest demand among Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 11.49 times

IPO
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
DAM Capital Advisors IPO GMP today: The unlisted shares of DAM Capital Advisors, whose initial public offering (IPO) is set to close for subscription today, commanded a strong premium in the grey market on Monday, December 23, 2024. DAM Capital Advisors’ unlisted shares were trading at Rs 391 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 108, or 38.16 per cent, against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 283, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
  DAM Capital Advisors IPO subscription status
The Rs 840.25 crore offering of DAM Capital Advisors, available at a price band of Rs 269-283 and a lot size of 53 shares, has been subscribed 6.98 times as of the second day of subscription, which ended on Friday, December 20, 2024, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).  DAM Capital Advisors IPO has witnessed the highest demand among Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 11.49 times. This was followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who have oversubscribed their category by 8.96 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 0.07 times. Further, the quota reserved for employees has been oversubscribed by 13.06 times.  Also Read: Unimech Aerospace IPO
  The DAM Capital Advisors IPO comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2,96,90,900 equity shares.
 
DAM Capital Advisors IPO review

Also Read

Mamata Machinery IPO closes today; Subscription rises 37x, GMP up 107%

Unimech Aerospace IPO opens today: GMP up 61%; Should you subscribe?

Sanathan Textiles IPO day 2: Check subscription status, GMP & other details

Mamata Machinery IPO Day 2: Subscription soars 23x, GMP zooms 107%

Ventive Hospitality IPO opens; check GMP, recommendation and other details

The company has also received reviews from brokerages, including SBI Securities and Bajaj Broking. Market analysts have recommended that investors subscribe to the public issue with a long-term perspective.  READ MORE
 
DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment, listing date
As the subscription window to bid for the public offering closes today, the basis of allotment of DAM Capital Advisors IPO shares is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Subsequently, the company’s shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees by Thursday, December 26, 2024.
 
DAM Capital Advisors’ shares are slated to debut on bourses by listing on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Friday, December 27, 2024.  About DAM Capital Advisors IPO
DAM Capital Advisors (DAM Capital) is an investment bank in India offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions. Its investment banking services encompass equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and structured finance advisory. Additionally, the firm provides institutional equities services, including brokerage and research capabilities.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 550 pts higher at 78,600; Nifty at 23,750; Financials, Metal gain

Market outlook 2025: IT, chemicals, banks among top sectors to invest

New India, GIC-RE, other insurance stocks fall up to 6% as GST cut deferred

SRM Contractors stock jumps 5% after order win worth Rs 106 from NHAI

L&T share price rises 2% after bagging major order from Ministry of Defence

Topics :IPO GMPIPO allotmentIPO REVIEWIPOsIPO listing timeshare marketinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story