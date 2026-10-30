Data shows Nov, Dec strongest months for Nifty; will history repeat?

Historical data suggests that these are Nifty's strongest months, delivering average returns of 2.5 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively, with positive returns in 60 per cent and 68 per cent of instances since 2001, the note stated."This year, Diwali falls on November 8, extending the festive activity into November and potentially supporting consumption sentiment, retail participation and market liquidity. Additionally, year-end portfolio rebalancing, institutional positioning and expectations of improved earnings visibility could provide support as investors reassess valuations after the recent correction," believes the analyst.Prajapati, however, cautions that the market enters this period against a challenging backdrop of persistent Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) outflows, elevated crude prices, rupee depreciation and global uncertainty.While seasonal trends offer a historical basis for optimism, the analyst reckons that a sustainable recovery will ultimately depend on improving earnings, stabilising global cues and a revival in foreign investors' participation. Seasonality may favour a rebound, but confirmation must come from fundamentals and flows, said the note.Another factor worth monitoring is the resilience of domestic institutional investors (DIIs), whose continued participation could help absorb some of the selling pressure from foreign investors.Improving festive-season demand, particularly across automobiles, consumer durables, retail and hospitality, may also offer clues about the strength of the domestic consumption cycle.Meanwhile, the recent market correction has moderated valuations across several pockets, potentially creating selective opportunities for long-term investors. However, a meaningful turnaround would require broader market participation rather than gains concentrated in a handful of heavyweight stocks, said Prajapati.V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist of Geojit Investments believes that the market construct appears unfavourable for a rally as the crude oil headwind is getting stronger with Brent rising above $117. Reports of the US likely resuming strikes against Iran after the mid-term elections is another near-term worry.