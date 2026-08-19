Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsUAE Visa Fee WaiverRBI MinutesLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / News / Datanomics: Diversification helps India's exports thrive despite W Asia war

Datanomics: Diversification helps India's exports thrive despite W Asia war

India's export diversification cushions the impact of the West Asia war, with merchandise exports rising nearly 10% despite a sharp fall in shipments to the region.

export
premium
Representative image
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 11:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s diversification efforts have borne fruit. Its total merchandise exports rose by 9.73 per cent despite a 21.74 per cent decline in exports to West Asia during March-June due to the war. Exports to the UAE — India’s largest export market after the US and the biggest market in West Asia — suffered the most. During March-June, exports to the UAE declined by 25.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Exports of chemical products, ready-made garments, agricultural goods, and gems & jewellery to the UAE saw the highest decline, while China and Hong Kong were the top destinations where India diversified its exports. However, exports to the UAE normalised in July, registering 10.15 per cent Y-o-Y growth. 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty makes history; fails to cross previous day's high for 12 straight sessions

Nifty extends fall to seventh session amid rising crude oil prices

Sebi bars two players from market over CAS 'trade manipulation'

Small-ticket SIPs shrink as market volatility tests new investors

Premium

Growth, margin recovery ahead for Jubilant FoodWorks as demand improves

Topics :West AsiaIndia exportsUAE economy

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

Next Story