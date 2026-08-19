Small-ticket SIPs see first decline after years of rapid growth

The small-ticket systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts which powered mutual funds' (MFs') retail drive post-Covid lost momentum last year. SIP accounts having a ticket size of ₹1,000 or less declined by 1.4 million in financial year (FY) 2026 even as the higher-value accounts continued to grow.

The reversal comes after at least two years of strong growth. The lower-ticket SIP segment had grown by 37 per cent and 16 per cent in the previous two years, show data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

According to experts, the decline in the sub-₹1,000 segment can largely be attributed to the volatility in the equity market and the higher churn in direct investment channels.

“This is on expected lines. A large segment of investors who entered the market in 2023 and 2024 came in looking at past returns. Many of them invested through direct apps, without anyone handholding them when markets turned volatile. The level of investor awareness is lower among the lower-income segments, and that is where we are seeing the impact more clearly,” said the chief executive officer (CEO) of a large fund house. The churn is generally high in this segment, said Pushpendra Singh, co-founder of Centricity. “Investors in this bracket tend to be more impulsive — you see the most additions when markets are rallying and the highest closure rates when there is a correction. A large part of this segment invests directly and therefore lacks handholding. Distributors also tend to pay less attention to these investors because the small ticket sizes do not generate enough revenue for them,” he added.

The equity market, which was on a bull run in 2023 and 2024 when the bulk of new investors entered, has been volatile for the last two years. The Nifty 50 index remains below the September 2024 peak, while smallcap and midcap indices have only recently surged to new highs. SIP accounts of higher ticket sizes, meanwhile, continued to grow across all slabs, albeit at a slower pace and from a much smaller base. Accounts in the ₹1,001-3,000 bracket rose 0.5 per cent to 33.5 million in FY26, while those in the ₹3,001-5,000 bracket grew 2.8 per cent to 14.4 million. The ₹5,001-10,000 segment expanded 5 per cent to 6.2 million, while accounts with monthly contributions of more than ₹10,000 grew 5.9 per cent to 3 million.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the divergent trend in different brackets could be a result of a mix of factors. “It would be difficult to point to one particular reason. The volatility in equity markets would obviously be a factor, as returns may not have met the expectations of some investors, particularly those who entered more recently. At the same time, there could also be some migration within the SIP base, with investors moving from lower ticket sizes to higher ones as their income and investment capacity increase,” he said. Dhirendra Kumar, CEO of Value Research, said that while the decline in smaller-ticket SIPs may not necessarily imply that investors are exiting MFs, there could be some attrition.