Growth, margin recovery ahead for Jubilant FoodWorks as demand improves

The company’s standalone revenues saw sluggish 9 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The gains were led by Domino’s India, which delivered 7.4 per cent growth on the back of a 2.5 per cent increase in LFL growth and 6.5 per cent order growth. Though LFL trends have improved sequentially (0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, or January-March/Q4), inflationary pressures weighed on demand trends. While average daily sales rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y, about three-fourths of revenues came from deliveries, and this channel saw 12 per cent growth.
The company indicated that it had gained 80 basis points (bps) of delivery share Y-o-Y, driven by investments in value, innovation, and digital engagement. Growth was backed by innovation, which helped broaden the customer proposition with the launch of Chicken Maxxx, ready-to-drink cold coffee, and single-serve dessert mousse cups. The Domino’s India store network reached 540 cities, with the company expanding into 19 new cities during the quarter. Jubilant remains confident about demand trends and expects Q2 to be better than Q1, targeting 5-7 per cent LFL growth.