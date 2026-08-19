Growth, margin recovery ahead for Jubilant FoodWorks as demand improves

After being a market underperformer over the past year, the stock of Jubilant FoodWorks has recovered somewhat over the past month, gaining about 19 per cent during this period to ₹498. While 2026-27 (FY27) first-quarter (April-June/Q1) revenue performance was soft at the standalone level, the food technology and quick-service restaurant company is confident that the second quarter (July-September/Q2) will be better than Q1, on the back of like-for-like (LFL) growth, healthy international performance, and domestic traction in global fried chicken brand Popeyes. Brokerages are positive on the stock, expecting a sequential improvement in revenue as well as a recovery in margins in Q2. At the current price of ₹496, the stock is trading at 52x its 2027-28 (FY28) earnings estimates.