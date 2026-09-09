Defence growth trajectory remains elevated, but execution holds the key

HAL has $27 billion worth of outstanding orders and the ALH AoN will add about 13 per cent to the backlog. The company may see the easing of a key constraint as GE Aerospace delivered three additional F404 engines in August 2026, taking total Mk1A Tejas engine deliveries to 10. HAL has also signed partnerships with Adani Defence and other industry players to strengthen the ecosystem for the LCH Prachand. HAL is trading at a price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio of around 33 on estimated FY27 earnings. If HAL can solve its supply-chain issues (a key monitorable), it would lead to an acceleration in Tejas and Sukhoi deliveries, with a mid-twenties jump in earnings and revenues.