Derivatives Market Update: JSW Energy, Adani Group stocks see long build-up

The Nifty futures were seen trading in sync with the NSE Nifty 50 index swinging between zones in intra-day trade on Monday. As of 1:30 PM; the Nifty January and February futures were down 0.2 per cent each on the back of 2.4 per cent increase in open interest (OI). Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 per cent at 23,762.The Nifty January futures were seen quoting at 175 points premium; while February futures traded at 310 points premium. The far-off March Nifty futures contract was trading at a hefty premium of around 460 points.JSW Energy and APL Apollo were the top futures & options (F&O) stocks seeing long build-up on Monday. The former was up 2.7 per cent backed by near 10 per cent rise in OI. Whereas, the latter gained 1 per cent alongside 8.7 per cent increase in OI.Among others, Indraprastha Gas, Manappuram Finance, IPCA Labs, Adani Green and Adani Enterprises were few of the prominent stocks to register a rise in OI as the stocks gained.Cyient plunged nearly 5 per cent alongside a solid 29 per cent surge in OI; thus implying addition of short positions in the January contract.That apart, CAMS saw over 9 per cent rise in OI as the stock traded on a tepid note. Hero MotoCorp, ICICI General Insurance, Jio Financial Services and Bosch were some of the other notable counters seeing short build-up on Monday.United Spirits, Zomato and IndusInd Bank were the three derivatives stocks to have witnessed considerable dip in OI – down over 10 per cent each – while the underlying stock prices rose; thus implying possible short covering at these counters.Among others, Escorts, PolicyBazaar and Metropolis Healthcare also saw notable unwinding of short positions in trades today.