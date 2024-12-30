Shakti Pumps, Roto: Charts hint up to 20% gain for compressors & pumps stks

Shares from the compressors & pumps sector witnessed a phenomenal run on the bourses in the year 2024 with Shakti Pumps (India), in particular, gaining an astounding 6.5-fold or 545 per cent till date. Among others, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company soared 155 per cent; while shares of Dynamatic Technologies, Roto Pumps and Ingersoll-Rand (India) were up in the range of 34 - 66 per cent.
In comparison, the benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty advanced around 9 per cent each.
Can the bull-run in these compressors & pumps stocks continue in the year 2025? Here's what the charts indicate. Shakti Pumps
Current Price: Rs 1,138
Upside Potential: 18.6%
Support: Rs 1,050; Rs 1,020
Resistance: Rs 1,220; Rs 1,280
The rally in the share price of Shakti Pumps seemed to have picked-up fresh momentum of late. As per the long-term charts, Shakti Pumps is expected to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,050 - Rs 1,020 support band. ALSO READ: Will Sensex fall to 69,000 or cross 100,000 in 2025? What tech charts say
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
Current Price: Rs 1,518
Upside Potential: 18.6%
Support: Rs 1,485; Rs 1,455; Rs 1,350
Resistance: Rs 1,583; Rs 1,734
Kirloskar Pneumatic stock has witnessed an interim correction in the month of December. The stock from a high of Rs 1,817 has declined over 16 per cent in the last one month. At present, the stock is seen quoting around its 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) - a key average the stock has found support consistently in the year 2024. The 20-WMA stands at Rs 1,485; and as long as this support is protected the stock could bounce back to higher levels.
On the upside, the Kirloskar Pneumatic can re-test its high around Rs 1,800; with interim resistance seen at Rs 1,583 and Rs 1,734 levels. On the downside, break and sustained trade below the 20-WMA can trigger a fall towards Rs 1,250 levels with interim support likely around Rs 1,455 and Rs 1,350 levels. Dynamatic Technologies
Current Price: Rs 8,321
Upside Potential: 17.8%
Support: Rs 8,300; Rs 7,975; Rs 7,700
Resistance: Rs 8,700; 9,100
After a sharp rally in the first-half of 2024, Dynamatic Technologies is seen consolidating in a broad range of Rs 6,700 - Rs 8,700. At present, the stock is seen trading near the higher-end of the existing trading band. An upside breakout from the range can trigger a rally towards Rs 9,800 levels with interim resistance likely around Rs 9,100 levels.
On the other hand, the stock at present is seen testing support around its 20-WMA at Rs 8,300 levels; break and sustained trade below the same shall open the doors for a re-test of Rs 7,000-odd levels with interim support expected around Rs 7,975 and the 50-WMA at Rs 7,700 levels. Roto Pumps
Current Price: Rs 292
Upside Potential: 19.9%
Support: Rs 280; Rs 260; Rs 255
Resistance: Rs 300; Rs 315; Rs 325
Roto Pumps stock had surged nearly 78 per cent at the highest point of the year at Rs 373. Post which, the stock corrected and dropped back to Rs 230-odd levels before bouncing back again in December. At present levels, the stock is seen trading below its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average); but holding above the longer-term moving averages.
Similarly, on the weekly and the monthly scale the stock seems favourably placed on the charts. The bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above Rs 280; below which support for the stock is placed at Rs 260 and Rs 255 levels.
On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above Rs 300-mark to regain the upside momentum and rally back to Rs 350 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 315 and Rs 325 levels. Ingersoll-Rand (India)
Current Price: Rs 4,166
Upside Potential: 12.8%
Support: Rs 4,000; Rs 3,827
Resistance: Rs 4,360; Rs 4,465
Ingersoll-Rand (India) stock is seen trading sideways in the range of Rs 4,000 - Rs 4,700 since the start of July 2024. Off late, the stock is seen trading below its key moving averages on the daily scale, including the long-term 200-DMA which stands at Rs 4,230.
The weekly chart shows presence of key support around Rs 3,827 in the form of the super trend line - a key indicator the stock has not violated since the start of the calendar year 2021. As long as these supports hold, the stock can attempt a pullback towards the higher-end of the existing trading band, with interim resistance seen at Rs 4,360 and Rs 4,465 levels.