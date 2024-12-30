Shakti Pumps, Roto: Charts hint up to 20% gain for compressors & pumps stks

Shakti Pumps has zoomed nearly 550% thus far in 2024, while Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has soared over 150%. Here are the key levels to track as per technical charts in compressors & pumps shares.

Stock Market, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)