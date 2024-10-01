Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Diffusion Engineers' initial public offering (IPO) shares is scheduled to be finalized today. The public issue garnered an enthusiastic response from investors, attracting bids for 75,54,83,608 shares against 65,98,500 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 114.49 times by the final subscription day.

Notably, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) placed bids 207.60 times the available shares, the highest among all categories. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 95.74 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 85.61 times, according to data available on the BSE. Meanwhile, the employee quota received 95.03 times subscription.

Notably, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) placed bids 207.60 times the available shares, the highest among all categories. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 95.74 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 85.61 times, according to data available on the BSE. The basis of allotment for Diffusion Engineers' initial public offering (IPO) shares is scheduled to be finalized today. The public issue garnered an enthusiastic response from investors, attracting bids for 75,54,83,608 shares against 65,98,500 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 114.49 times by the final subscription day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status

The shares of Diffusion Engineers are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status of Diffusion Engineers IPO directly:

More From This Section

- Check Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

- Check Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Diffusion Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The grey market premium (GMP) for Diffusion Engineers IPO continued to remain strong on Tuesday. Sources tracking grey market activities reveals that the unlisted shares of Diffusion Engineers were trading at a premium of Rs 60, representing a 35.71 per cent gain over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 168.

Diffusion Engineers IPO expected listing price

Following the allotment, shares of Diffusion Engineers are expected to debut on the bourses on Friday, October 4, 2024, by listing on BSE, and NSE. If the current grey market premium holds, Diffusion Engineers shares may list around Rs 228 (GMP + upper end of IPO price), offering more 35 per cent returns to investors who will be allotted the company’s shares.

Diffusion Engineers IPO details

Diffusion Engineers IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 9,405,000 shares of the company. The public issue was available at a price band of Rs 159-168, and a lot size of 88 shares.

Diffusion Engineers IPO remained open for the public subscription from Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Monday, September 30, 2024. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO for funding capital expenditure requirements, setting up a new manufacturing facility, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Diffusion Engineers is engaged in the business of providing engineering solutions to customers both in domestic and international markets.