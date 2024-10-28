Dividend, Bonus: Infosys, RIL, 2 other stocks to remain in focus today

Shares of IT giant Infosys, and cloud communications platform provider Route Mobile are expected to remain in focus during today’s trading session as they turn ex-date tomorrow, following their recent dividend announcements. Meanwhile, Quasar India will also trade ex-date tomorrow as part of its stock subdivision, according to BSE data.

Infosys has informed the exchanges that its board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for eligible shareholders. The company has also fixed the record date as October 29, 2024, with the payout scheduled for November 8, 2024.

Route Mobile, on the other hand, announced a first interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY 2024-25. "The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders holding equity shares, either in electronic or physical form, whose names appear in the register of members as of the record date, i.e., Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Payment will be made on or before Tuesday, November 19, 2024," Route Mobile said in a regulatory filing on the BSE. .

Additionally, Quasar India Ltd has announced a stock split in a 10:1 ratio, meaning each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each, fully paid up.

Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market capitalization, will also be in the spotlight today as it trades ex-date, following its announcement of a 1:1 bonus share issue. This is the oil-to-chemicals conglomerate's first bonus issue since 2017, when its stock price was roughly Rs 700.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalise the list of beneficiaries for dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.