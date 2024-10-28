Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Thermax, Vishnu; top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST
NSE Scrip – THERMAX
  View -   Bullish
  Last Close – 5,431
  The stock has demonstrated impressive strength in a sluggish market, delivering a bullish range breakout on Friday, signaling a continued uptrend into next week. Prices remain well above key averages, with dips finding buying interest around the 50 EMA. The momentum oscillator, RSI, has also provided a smoothed buy signal alongside its moving averages.
  Hence, we recommend to BUY THERMAX around 5,430 - 5,410 | SL: 5,180 | TGT: 5,900
 
NSE Scrip – Vishnu

  View -   Bullish
  Last Close – 491 
A robust uptrend is underway, with prices consistently forming a higher top-higher bottom structure. Currently trading in uncharted territory, the stock shows high volumes supporting the upward movement, highlighting its strength despite a broader market sell-off. Multiple bullish patterns are emerging, suggesting continued outperformance in the near term.
  Hence, we recommend to BUY VISHNU  around 491 - 487 | SL: 461 | TGT: 545  (Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

