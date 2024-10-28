Thermax, Vishnu; top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

NSE Scrip – THERMAX

View - Bullish

Last Close – 5,431

The stock has demonstrated impressive strength in a sluggish market, delivering a bullish range breakout on Friday, signaling a continued uptrend into next week. Prices remain well above key averages, with dips finding buying interest around the 50 EMA. The momentum oscillator, RSI, has also provided a smoothed buy signal alongside its moving averages.

Hence, we recommend to BUY THERMAX around 5,430 - 5,410 | SL: 5,180 | TGT: 5,900

NSE Scrip – Vishnu

View - Bullish

Last Close – 491

A robust uptrend is underway, with prices consistently forming a higher top-higher bottom structure. Currently trading in uncharted territory, the stock shows high volumes supporting the upward movement, highlighting its strength despite a broader market sell-off. Multiple bullish patterns are emerging, suggesting continued outperformance in the near term.

Hence, we recommend to BUY VISHNU around 491 - 487 | SL: 461 | TGT: 545 (Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)