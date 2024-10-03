Ex-date dividend stocks: Shares of six companies, including KPI Green Energy, Godawari Power and Ispat, and Real Eco-Energy, will be in focus today as they trade ex-date tomorrow, October 4, for key corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits.

Accelya Solutions India and KPI Green Energy will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, October 4, having announced final dividends of Rs 40 and Rs 0.20 per share, respectively, according to BSE data. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Classic Electricals and Shikhar Leasing and Trading will trade ex-date for their bonus issue announcements, with bonus shares being issued in the ratios of 5:1 and 3:1, respectively.

Classic Electricals has announced it will issue 4,20,375 equity shares of Rs 10 each as fully paid bonus shares to non-promoter shareholders in the ratio of 5 new shares for every 1 existing share held as of the record date.

Shikhar Leasing and Trading has announced it will issue 2,77,260 equity shares of Rs 10 each as fully paid bonus shares to non-promoter shareholders in the ratio of 3 new shares for every 1 existing share.

Additionally, shares of Real Eco-Energy and Godawari Power and Ispat will trade ex-date on Thursday for stock subdivisions. Real Eco-Energy has announced a stock split, converting 1 equity share of Rs 10 face value into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Godawari Power and Ispat will also split its stock, subdividing 1 equity share of Rs 5 face value into 5 equity shares of Re 1 each.

More From This Section

The ex-date marks the cutoff point when buying a stock no longer includes entitlement to upcoming dividends, bonuses, or stock splits. To qualify, investors must own the stock prior to the ex-date. Those purchasing on or after this date are ineligible.

Companies then determine beneficiaries based on the record date, identifying eligible investors from the list of shareholders at that time, typically a few days after the ex-date. Essentially, the ex-date is the last day to buy a stock and still receive upcoming corporate benefits.