Dividend, Bonus Issue: NBCC, KP Energy, 2 others to go ex-date on Monday

Dividend, Bonus Issue: Shares of Shares of NBCC (India), Geojit Financial Services, Jupiter Wagons, and KP Energy will remain in focus today as they will go ex-date on Monday, October 7, 2024, for corporate announcements such as bonus issues, rights issues, and dividends.

According to BSE data, shares of Jupiter Wagons and KP Energy will trade ex-date on Monday, as they have announced dividends of Re 1 and Rs 0.10, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shares of Geojit Financial Services will trade ex-date on Monday as the company’s' board of directors has approved the Rights Issue price of Rs 50 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 49 per equity share over the face value of Re 1 per equity share) and a rights entitlement ratio of one equity share for every six equity shares (1:6) held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as of the record date, i.e., October 7, 2024.

Geojit Financial Services is under the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Long Term - Stage 1 on the BSE.

State-owned Navratna company NBCC's shares will also trade ex-date on Monday as the company's board of directors has recommended the issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:2, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each for every 2 existing fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each.

NBCC (India) is also under the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Long Term - Stage 1 on the BSE.

Stocks trading ex-date today

That said, Accelya Solutions India and KPI Green Energy will turn ex-dividend today, having announced final dividends of Rs 40 and Rs 0.20 per share, respectively, according to BSE data. Classic Electricals, and Shikhar Leasing & Trading will trade ex-date today, having announced bonus issues in the ratios of 5:1 and 3:1, respectively.

Meanwhile, Real Eco-Energy, and Godawari Power & Ispat will trade ex-date today for stock subdivisions.

The ex-date marks the cutoff point for receiving upcoming dividends, bonuses, or Rights issue. To be eligible, one must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies use the record date, to identify eligible shareholders and determine who receives the benefits. In essence, the ex-date separates those who are and aren't eligible for upcoming corporate distributions.