Dividend, Bonus, Split: RITES, NALCO, 121 others stocks go ex-date tomorrow
Here is the full list of stocks that will remain in focus today, as they turn ex-date tomorrow following announcements of dividend, bonus issues, and stock-splitSI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend, Bonus, Stock-Split: Shares of Goodluck India, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), National Fertilizers, and 114 other companies will trade ex-date tomorrow as they have the dividend payouts for the eligible shareholders.
Meanwhile, shares of RITES will trade ex-date tomorrow for the dividend payout of Rs 5 apiece, as well as for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, the eligible shareholders will get 1 share each for every one existing share.
Axita Cotton, and The Phoenix Mills will trade ex-date for the bonus issue announced in the ratio of 1:3, and 1:1, respectively for their shareholders. Additionally, Mindteck (India) will trade ex-date for the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4, and Ujaas Energy for the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4 for their eligible shareholders.
Fedders Holding shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for the sub-division of the equity shares of the company from a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to a face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up. Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow:
Apex Frozen Foods: Shares of Apex Frozen Foods will trade ex-dividend tomorrow as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Goodluck India: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow as the company has announced a final dividend of Re 1 apiece, with the record date on September 21, 2024.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Shares of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) will trade ex-dividend tomorrow as the company has announced a final dividend of Re 1 apiece. Check FULL LIST Here
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, right issue, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. Accordingly, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.