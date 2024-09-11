Dividend, Buyback, Stock-split: 15 stocks go ex-date today; do you own any?

Dividend, Buyback, Stock-split today: Shares of BCL Industries and 10 others will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend today. Besides these, Synergy Green Industries, Insecticides (India), and Andhra Paper will trade ex-date today for their rights issue, share buyback, and sub-division, respectively.

Meanwhile, Infibeam Avenues is trading ex-date today due to the spin-off announcement, where shareholders will receive 1 equity share of Odigma Consultancy Solutions for every 89 shares held in Infibeam Avenues. This means that shareholders will receive new shares in Odigma Consultancy Solutions, which will be credited as fully paid-up, for every 89 shares they hold in Infibeam Avenues.

Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:

Acknit Industries: Shares of Acknit Industries will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Agi Greenpac: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend today with a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

BCL Industries: Shares of BCL Industries will trade ex-dividend today as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share, with the record date being 11 September 2024.

Finolex Industries: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today with a final dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.

General Insurance Corporation of India: Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend today as the company announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share, with the record date being today.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals: Shares of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals will trade ex-dividend today as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, with the record date being today.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Shares of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

SNL Bearings: Shares of SNL Bearings will trade ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 7 apiece.

Subros: Shares of Subros will trade ex-dividend today as the company declared a final dividend of Rs 1.80 per share.

TV Today Network: Shares of TV Today Network will trade ex-dividend today with a final dividend of Rs 8.50 apiece.

Uttam Sugar Mills: Shares of Uttam Sugar Mills will trade ex-dividend today as the company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Stock trading ex-date for sub-division

Andhra Paper: Shares of Andhra Paper will trade ex-date today as the company has announced the sub-division of every 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

Stock trading ex-date for buyback

Insecticides (India): Shares of Insecticides (India) will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a buyback of 5,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for a consideration of Rs 1,000 per equity share, with an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 50 crore, constituting 4.97 per cent and 4.96 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital.

Stock trading ex-date for rights issue

Synergy Green Industries: The company's shares will trade ex-date today for the rights issue of fully paid-up 14,13,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, up to Rs 4,592.25 lakh, in the ratio of 1 right equity share for every 10 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date