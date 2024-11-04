Dividend, stock-split: Coal India, & 5 others to turn ex-date tomorrow

Shares of Coal India, Dr Lal PathLabs, CARE Ratings, and Sasken Technologies will be in focus today as they go ex-dividend tomorrow, November 5, 2024, following their recent interim dividend announcements. Coal India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15.75 per share and set November 5 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this payout. Similarly, Dr Lal PathLabs, and CARE Ratings have announced interim dividends of Rs 6 and Rs 7 per share, respectively, both with a record date of November 5, as per the BSE data.

Meanwhile, Sasken Technologies has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for its shareholders, with November 5, 2024 as the record date.

Additionally, Systematix Corporate Services, and Premier Polyfilm will trade ex-date tomorrow as well, following announcements of stock splits. According to exchange filings, Systematix Corporate Services has approved a split of its equity shares, changing from a face value of Rs 10 each to 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Premier Polyfilm has announced a similar split, converting each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 fully paid-up into five equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

That said, shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India), Manappuram Finance, Patanjali Foods, Oberoi Realty, and Kajaria Ceramics will also be in focus today as they go ex-dividend following their respective dividend declarations of Rs 24, Rs 0.25, Rs 8, Rs 2, and Rs 5, respectively, for their shareholders.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends, subdivision, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies finalise the list of beneficiaries for dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.