Stocks to Watch, Nov 4: Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Zen Tech, Afcons Infra

Stocks to watch on Monday, November 4, 2024: Indian bourses are preparing for a negative start on Monday, indicated GIFT Nifty, the futures were trading 74 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,314 level.

In Friday’s ‘Muhurat’ trading, the benchmarks settled in green with the BSE Sensex closing 335 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 79,724, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,304, rising 99 points or 0.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Monday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company has announced a recall of over 331,000 bottles of Cinacalcet tablets sold in the US. These tablets are used for treating high calcium levels and hyperparathyroidism.

Sun Pharma: The US District Court of New Jersey has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Sun Pharma from introducing the drug 'LEQSELVI', intended for treating severe alopecia areata, until a favourable court ruling is made or the relevant patent expires.

Zen Technologies: The company reported impressive Q2 results, with net profit rising to Rs 62.6 crore compared to Rs 15.3 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue increased significantly to Rs 241.8 crore from Rs 66.5 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda reached Rs 80 crore, up from Rs 19 crore Y-o-Y. The company also saw an improvement in margin, which stood at 33.1 per cent, up from 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Afcons Infrastructure: The company's IPO is set to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday. It is a book built issue of Rs 5,430.00 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.7 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,250.00 crores and offer for sale of 9.03 crore shares aggregating to Rs 4,180.00 crores.

Premier Energies: The company’s arm, Premier Energies International & Premier Energies Photovoltaic, has secured multiple orders worth Rs 560 crore.

Apollo Hospitals: The company plans to establish a 500-bed hospital in Worli, Mumbai, and aims to add over 3,512 capacity beds across 11 locations in India over the next four years. The total estimated project cost for these 11 projects is Rs 6,100 crore.

NMDC: Reported October iron ore sales of 4.03 million tonnes (MT) compared to 3.44 MT year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Total iron ore production in October was 4.07 MT, up from 3.92 MT Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): October total sales reached 96,648 units, up from 80,679 units Y-o-Y. Tractor sales in October were 64,326 units compared to 49,336 units Y-o-Y, also surpassing estimates of 49,200 units.

Coal India: Reported a 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y decrease in October offtake, while production increased by 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

VST Tillers: In October, total power tiller sales were 1,783 units, up from 1,220 units Y-o-Y. Tractor sales also rose to 680 units compared to 289 units Y-o-Y.

TVS Motors: Total sales in October were 489,015 units, an increase from 434,714 units Y-o-Y, slightly below the estimate of 492,000 units.

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure: The company’s unit has acquired the remaining 51% stake in Sherisha Solar SPV Two, which is involved in renewable energy/solar power projects.

Hindustan Unilever: Completed the sale and divestment of its water purification business under the brand "Pureit."

Ashoka Buildcon: Declared as the lowest bidder for a project with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. (MSETCL), quoting a bid price of Rs 312 crore.

Escorts: Reported total sales of 18,110 units in October, compared to 13,205 units Y-o-Y.

SML Isuzu: Total sales in October were 801 units, down from 873 units Y-o-Y.

Atul Auto: October total sales reached 3,818 units, up from 3,060 units Y-o-Y.

Hyundai Motors: Total sales in October were 70,078 units, an increase from 68,700 units Y-o-Y, above the estimate of 68,080 units.

NBCC: Received work orders worth Rs 235 crore.

Eicher Motors: In October, commercial vehicle sales totaled 7,112 units compared to 7,486 units Y-o-Y, while motorcycle sales surged to 110,574 units from 84,435 units Y-o-Y, exceeding estimates of 114,040 units.

Tata Motors: Reported total sales of 82,682 units in October, slightly down from 82,954 units Y-o-Y, but above the estimate of 73,030 units.

Maruti Suzuki: Total sales in October reached 206,434 units, compared to 199,217 units Y-o-Y, exceeding estimates of 193,300 units.

Marine Electricals: Received an order worth Rs 5.13 crore for the supply of navigational radar and COTS radar I-band. Results today: On November 4, several prominent companies will announce their September quarter earnings, including ABB India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Procter & Gamble Health, Bata India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, KEC International, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Hatsun Agro Product, Raymond, JK Paper, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Shankara Building Products, Tilaknagar Industries, Tube Investments of India, and VST Tillers Tractors.