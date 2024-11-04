Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / CUB, Ramco Cements: Top picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One for November 4

CUB, Ramco Cements: Top picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One for November 4

Over the past four years, City Union Bank share prices have largely consolidated within a defined range.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock Recommendations:
 
1. NSE Scrip: City Union Bank (CUB)
View: Bullish
Last Close: Rs 175
 
Over the past four years, prices have largely consolidated within a defined range. Following a prolonged period of trading within a symmetrical triangle, the upper boundary of this range has been decisively broken, supported by a strong volume surge that confirms a bullish breakout. Additionally, the breakout aligns with an increase in RSI, suggesting momentum is building. The MACD has also crossed above its signal line, further reinforcing the potential for upward movement.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' City Union Bank around Rs 175 - 172 | Stop-loss: Rs 169 | Target: Rs 187
 
2. NSE Scrip: Ramco Cements

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; Asia markets mixed

Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 Preview: Profits may decline 7%, revenues to rise 12%

Market today: US elections, Fed policy decision, Q2 results, Afcons listing

Stocks to Watch, Nov 4: Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Zen Tech, Afcons Infra

Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on Lulla for violating mkt norms in Eros matter

View: Bullish
Last Close: Rs 886
 
This week, the entire cement sector gained significant attention, this stock as well performed well despite a challenging market environment. With a strong upward move, prices have broken above the previous four-month high range. Additionally, the RSI has crossed the 60 mark, indicating momentum buildup by the bulls, and the volume trend is supportive of this movement.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Ramco Cements around Rs 886 - 880 | Stop-loss: Rs 864 | Target: Rs 940
 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Gold rate today: Yellow metal in 'overbought' zone, eyes $2800 in near-term

Silver prices today: White metal to stay volatile; eyes Rs 1,07,000 target

BoB, MCX, REC: Top stock picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL; check targets

Nifty Bank eyes bullish breakout on charts; check support, target and more

Topics :Stock callsNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexCity Union Bank LtdRamco Cementsstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYIndian stock exchangesIndian equitiesS&P BSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story