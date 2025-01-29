Dividend stocks: Hudco, Coforge, Siemens, 3 others to turn ex-date tomorrow

Dividend stocks: Shares of Transport Corporation of India, Balkrishna Industries, Coforge, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Siemens, and Accelya Solutions India will remain in focus during today's trading session as they trade ex-dividend tomorrow, January 30, 2025. A dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically out of its profits, as a way to distribute earnings. Dividends are usually paid quarterly or annually and represent a return on investment for shareholders.

Among the companies, Accelya Solutions India has announced the highest interim dividend of Rs 50 per share for its shareholders, according to BSE data. This is followed by information technology services provider Coforge, which has announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share. Notably, both Accelya Solutions India, and Coforge have set Thursday, January 30, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

Among others, IT player Siemens has declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share, with the record date fixed as January 30, 2025. Meanwhile, Transport Corporation of India and Balkrishna Industries have announced interim dividends of Rs 4.50 and Rs 4 per share, respectively. Both companies have also set January 30, 2025, as the record date for shareholder eligibility.

Further, HUDCO has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.05 per share. The company has fixed the record date for the same in January 2025.

Besides this, investors will also be closely watching Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), MPS, and Technopack Polymers as they trade ex-date today, January 29. BPCL and MPS shares turn ex-date following the announcement of dividend rewards, while Technopack Polymers shares turn ex-bonus today.

The ex-date and record date are key days used to determine shareholders’ eligibility to claim dividend rewards. The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement. To qualify for dividend benefits, investors must hold the stock before this date. The list of eligible shareholders is finalised based on records maintained at the close of the record date.