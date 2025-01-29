Stocks to Watch, Jan 29: Bajaj Auto, ITC Hotels, Maruti, BHEL, MOSL, Bosch

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, January 29, 2025: The key benchmark indices, Sensex, Nifty are poised to have flat to positive start, indicated GIFT Nifty futures, as they quoted 44 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,021 level.

On Tuesday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 535 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 75,901.41, while the Nifty50 settled at 22,957.25, rising 128 points or 0.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday, below are some hot stocks to keep track:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: The quarterly earnings reports for Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, ACME Solar Holdings, , Blue Dart Express, Blue Star, Brigade Enterprises, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Deepak Fertilisers, Indian Bank, JK Paper, Jindal Stainless, KPIT Technologies, Olectra Greentech, Hitachi Energy India, Quess Corp, Raymond, Voltas, and Allied Blenders and Distillers among others are set to be released on January 29. Listing today: Mainline IPOs of ITC Hotels and Denta Water and Infra Solutions will list on BSE and NSE today. In SMEs, Rexpro Enterprises will list on NSE SME.

Bajaj Auto: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 2,108 crore compared to Rs 2,042 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 2,128 crore. Q3 revenue at Rs 12,810 crore against Rs 12,114 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 12,963 crore. Q3 Ebitda at Rs 2,580 crore versus Rs 2,430 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 2,545 crore. Ebitda margin at 20.15 per cent compared with 20.10 per cent (Y-o-Y); estimate 19.6 per cent.

JSW Energy: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 167 crore against Rs 231 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 853 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 2,400 crore compared to Rs 2,543 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 920 crore versus Rs 1,113 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 38.33 per cent compared with 43.73 per cent (Y-o-Y). The company approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs.

BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd): Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 60.3 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 106 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 7,280 crore against Rs 5,500 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 305 crore compared to Rs 217 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 4.19 per cent versus 3.94 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 564 crore against Rs 660 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 1,120 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 1,998 crore compared to Rs 1,780 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 gross NPAs at 1.4 per cent versus 1.3 per cent (Q-o-Q); net NPAs at 0.8 per cent against 0.7 per cent (Q-o-Q).

Mahanagar Gas: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 225 crore compared to Rs 280 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 1,930 crore versus Rs 1,880 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 314 crore against Rs 400 crore (Q-o-Q); Ebitda margin at 16.28 per cent compared with 21.23 per cent (Q-o-Q). Company declared a Rs 12 per share dividend.

Exide Industries: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 245 crore against Rs 240 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 298 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 3,850 crore compared to Rs 3,840 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 440 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 11.64 per cent against 12.64 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Bosch: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 458 crore compared to Rs 520 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 540 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 4,466 crore against Rs 4,200 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 583 crore versus Rs 578 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 13.05 per cent compared with 13.75 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Colgate-Palmolive (Colpal): Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 330 crore (Y-o-Y); estimated Rs 337 crore; Rs 395 crore (Q-o-Q). Q3 revenue at Rs 1,452 crore compared to Rs 1,390 crore (Y-o-Y); estimated Rs 1,493 crore. Q3 Ebitda at Rs 454 crore against Rs 470 crore (Y-o-Y); estimated Rs 473 crore. Ebitda margin at 31.29 per cent compared with 33.78 per cent (Y-o-Y); estimated 31.7 per cent.

Home First Finance: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 97.4 crore versus Rs 78.8 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 92.2 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 406 crore versus Rs 296 crore (Y-o-Y). Company plans to raise up to Rs 1,250 crore via QIP and other modes.

Bliss GVS Pharma: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 23.8 crore versus Rs 27.6 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 24.3 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 200 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 29.8 crore versus Rs 43.69 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 14.16 per cent versus 21.77 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Ami Organics: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 45.3 crore versus Rs 15.7 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 37.7 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 270 crore versus Rs 160 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 66.7 crore versus Rs 23.5 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 24.60 per cent versus 14.55 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Steelcast: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 19.2 crore versus Rs 17.4 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 13.3 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 90.3 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 28.3 crore versus Rs 27.3 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 27.83 per cent versus 30.27 per cent (Y-o-Y). Company declared a Rs 1.8 per equity share dividend.

CE Info Systems: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 32.4 crore versus Rs 30.7 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 30.3 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 92 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 41.7 crore versus Rs 36 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 36.36 per cent versus 39.13 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Le Travenues Technology: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 15.5 crore versus Rs 30.1 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 13.1 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 171 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 21.34 crore versus Rs 17.47 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 8.82 per cent versus 10.24 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Som Distilleries & Breweries: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 19.2 crore versus Rs 18 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 16.4 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 560 crore versus Rs 501 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 31.8 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 6.46 per cent versus 6.36 per cent (Y-o-Y).

eMudhra: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 20.97 crore versus Rs 20.1 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 21.93 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 97.4 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 24.63 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 21.54 per cent versus 25.29 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Rane Brake Lining: Q3 standalone net profit at Rs 9.47 crore versus Rs 10.1 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 11.06 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 164 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 18.56 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 10.02 per cent versus 11.00 per cent (Y-o-Y).

Jost’s Engineering: Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 4.16 crore versus Rs 3.3 crore (Y-o-Y); Rs 5.13 crore (QoQ). Q3 revenue at Rs 52.05 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore (Y-o-Y). Q3 Ebitda at Rs 7.72 crore versus Rs 6.16 crore (Y-o-Y); Ebitda margin at 14.83 per cent versus 13.28 per cent (Y-o-Y).

JSW Steel: Extended the long stop date for acquiring a 92.19 per cent stake in Minas de Revuboe from January 31, 2025, to June 30, 2025.

Grasim Industries: Tax inspection at the Salem marketing office and depot for its cellulosic fashion yarn business; discrepancies found in GST records.

Autoline Industries: Secured a Rs 30 crore order from Mahindra & Mahindra for Scorpio and XUV 3XO components.

Arkade Developers: Acquired a 4-acre land parcel in Goregaon West for Rs 165 crore, with a projected revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.