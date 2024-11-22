Dividend stocks: PFC, Nalco, 38 others to trade ex-date next week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Taparia Tools, Procter & Gamble Health, Happiest Minds Technologies, Gillette India, and 34 other companies will remain in focus next week as they will trade ex-dividend following the announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders.

Among individual companies, PFC, Nalco, and Taparia Tools have announced interim dividends of Rs 3.50, Rs 4, and Rs 25, respectively, according to BSE data. Procter & Gamble Health and Happiest Minds Technologies have announced interim dividends of Rs 60 and Rs 2.50, respectively, while Gillette India has announced a final dividend of Rs 45 for its shareholders.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend from November 25, 2024, to November 29, 2024:

Company Ex-date Corporate Actions Record date Balrampur Chini Mills 25-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 25-Nov-24 EPL 25-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 25-Nov-24 Power Finance Corporation 25-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.50 25-Nov-24 Dev Information Technology 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.25 26-Nov-24 Dolat Algotech 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.25 26-Nov-24 Elpro International 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.70 26-Nov-24 Ganesha Ecosphere 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 26-Nov-24 Gillette India 26-Nov-24 Final Dividend - Rs - 45 - GPT Infraprojects 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 26-Nov-24 Kaveri Seed Company 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 26-Nov-24 Morganite Crucible (India) 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 30 26-Nov-24 Polyplex Corporation 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 9 26-Nov-24 Sun TV Network 26-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 26-Nov-24 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.01 27-Nov-24 Happiest Minds Technologies 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 27-Nov-24 Ingersoll-Rand (India) 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 55 27-Nov-24 IpcA Laboratories 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 27-Nov-24 Khazanchi Jewellers 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 27-Nov-24 Multibase India 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 53 27-Nov-24 Natco Pharma 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 27-Nov-24 Padam Cotton Yarns 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 27-Nov-24 Pearl Global Industries 27-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 27-Nov-24 Bayer Cropscience 28-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 90 28-Nov-24 Focus Business Solution 28-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.1000 28-Nov-24 GPT Healthcare 28-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 28-Nov-24 Indag Rubber 28-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.90 28-Nov-24 Jamna Auto Industries 28-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 28-Nov-24 Panchsheel Organics 28-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.80 28-Nov-24 Procter & Gamble Health 28-Nov-24 Final Dividend - Rs - 60 - Career Point 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 29-Nov-24 Dynamatic Technologies 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 29-Nov-24 Godfrey Phillips India 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 35 29-Nov-24 HB Portfolio 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 29-Nov-24 National Aluminium Company 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 29-Nov-24 Nicco Parks & Resorts 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 29-Nov-24 Surya Roshni 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 29-Nov-24 Talbros Automotive Components 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 29-Nov-24 Taparia Tools 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 29-Nov-24 Venus Pipes & Tubes 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 29-Nov-24 VRL Logistics 29-Nov-24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 29-Nov-24

In addition, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Spright Agro, and Shakti Pumps (India) will also be closely watched, as they have announced bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1, 1:1, and 5:1, respectively, for their shareholders, according to BSE data. Among them, Raghav Productivity Enhancers and Spright Agro will trade ex-date on November 29, 2024, for these announcements, which will also serve as the record date to determine eligibility for shareholder participation. On the other hand, Shakti Pumps (India) shares will turn ex-date on November 25, 2024, with the record date fixed for the same day.

Additionally, shares of Jonjua Overseas, UPL, and NHC Foods will also remain in focus as they will turn ex-date next week following their announcements of rights issues for their shareholders.

An ex-date is the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the beneficiaries of these actions based on the list of shareholders as of the record date.