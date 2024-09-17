Dividend stocks today: Shares of as many as 50 companies, including NMDC, Dixon Technologies, Container Corporation of India, and Kirloskar Industries, will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend today. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit distributed to its shareholders, usually quarterly or annually, as a reward for investing in the company. Dividends are paid per share, providing a regular income stream to investors in addition to potential capital gains from stock price appreciation.

Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:



Container Corporation of India: Shares of Container Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



NMDC: The comapny's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

3B BlackBio Dx: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece.



More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



Andhra Sugars: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



Anupam Rasayan India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.75 apiece.



Apollo Pipes: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



Ashiana Housing: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.



Asya Infosoft: Shares will trade ex-resolution today as the company has announced a suspension of operations.



Bal Pharma: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.20 apiece.



Basant Agro Tech (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 0.05 apiece.



Bharat Bhushan Finance & Cmdty Brkrs: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 apiece.



Blue Chip Tex Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



Blue Jet Healthcare: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



Carysil: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.



Century Plyboards (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



Dilip Buildcon: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



De Nora India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.



Divyashakti: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.



Dixon Technologies (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 apiece.



Delton Cables: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.



Dreamfolks Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.



Edelweiss Financial Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.



Elnet Technologies: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.70 apiece.



Finolex Cables: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 apiece.



GOCL Corporation: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 4 apiece.



Garware Hi-Tech Films: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 10 apiece.



Gufic Biosciences: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.



Gujarat Craft Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



HeidelbergCement India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 apiece.



Hindustan Hardy: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.



IB Infotech Enterprises: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.



Indo Amines: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.



Jaysynth Orgochem: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.05 apiece.



J. Kumar Infraprojects: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 4 apiece.



Kingfa Science & Technology (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 apiece.

Kirloskar Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 13 apiece.



KNR Constructions: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.25 apiece.



Likhitha Infrastructure: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.



LT Foods: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.



Mangal Credit and Fincorp: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 apiece.

Marathon Nextgen Realty: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.

Marksans Pharma: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 apiece.



Mastek: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 12 apiece.



Nettlinx: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.40 apiece.



NLC India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.



Oricon Enterprises: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.



Paradeep Phosphates: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50

apiece.



Prakash Pipes: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.80 apiece.

