Dividend stocks today: Shares of as many as 50 companies, including NMDC, Dixon Technologies, Container Corporation of India, and Kirloskar Industries, will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend today. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit distributed to its shareholders, usually quarterly or annually, as a reward for investing in the company. Dividends are paid per share, providing a regular income stream to investors in addition to potential capital gains from stock price appreciation.
Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:
Container Corporation of India: Shares of Container Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
NMDC: The comapny's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
3B BlackBio Dx: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece.
Allcargo Logistics: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Andhra Sugars: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Anupam Rasayan India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.75 apiece.
Apollo Pipes: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Ashiana Housing: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Asya Infosoft: Shares will trade ex-resolution today as the company has announced a suspension of operations.
Bal Pharma: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.20 apiece.
Basant Agro Tech (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 0.05 apiece.
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Cmdty Brkrs: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 apiece.
Blue Chip Tex Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Blue Jet Healthcare: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Carysil: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Century Plyboards (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Dilip Buildcon: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
De Nora India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Divyashakti: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Dixon Technologies (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 apiece.
Delton Cables: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Dreamfolks Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Edelweiss Financial Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Elnet Technologies: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.70 apiece.
Finolex Cables: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 apiece.
GOCL Corporation: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 4 apiece.
Garware Hi-Tech Films: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 10 apiece.
Gufic Biosciences: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.
Gujarat Craft Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
HeidelbergCement India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 apiece.
Hindustan Hardy: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.
IB Infotech Enterprises: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.
Indo Amines: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.
Jaysynth Orgochem: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.05 apiece.
J. Kumar Infraprojects: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 4 apiece.
Kingfa Science & Technology (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 apiece.
Kirloskar Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 13 apiece.
KNR Constructions: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.25 apiece.
Likhitha Infrastructure: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
LT Foods: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Mangal Credit and Fincorp: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 apiece.
Marathon Nextgen Realty: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1 apiece.
Marksans Pharma: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 apiece.
Mastek: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 12 apiece.
Nettlinx: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.40 apiece.
NLC India: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Oricon Enterprises: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.
Paradeep Phosphates: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50
apiece.
Prakash Pipes: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.80 apiece.
Prakash Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend today as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.20 apiece.
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be entitled to the dividend, bonus, or buyback. Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.