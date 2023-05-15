DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 460 crore in Q4FY23 on a 21 per cent jump in revenue led by store count additions.

Shares of retail chain Avenue Supermarts (DMart) dipped 5 per cent on BSE to an intra-day low of Rs 3,501 apiece on Monday as the company’s weaker product mix continued to weigh on the operating profit margins in the March quarter leading to a lower-than-expected performance.