Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission shares’ were both seen trading with a cut of 4.70 per cent each, while Adani Green Energy shares were down 2.20 per cent, in the early morning session on Monday.

Shares of Adani group- Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will be in spotlight on Monday, as they phase out the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) on May 15.