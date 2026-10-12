DMart's margin recovery may take time amid rising costs, store expansion

Capex in FY26 was ₹4,100 crore, and capex over the next three fiscals would be closer to ₹5,000 crore per year. Capex is up 22 per cent Y-o-Y. Employee expenses are up 20 per cent. There is an 87 per cent rise in interest costs and a 29 per cent decline in other income, reflecting higher borrowings.

Given the ongoing expansion and the product mix with its high share of food, operating leverage should improve gradually. This implies Ebitda margins would be around 7.5 per cent for FY27 and move up by around 20 basis points in the next two fiscals. As stores mature, revenue per square foot should improve by mid-single digits. Annual growth in revenue, Ebitda and net profit should be in the high teens until FY29. One positive is good working capital management, with the inventory cycle at 38-40 days and the net working capital cycle at 28 days. But due to the expansion, there has been an inventory build-up, and working capital has risen to ₹1,900 crore from ₹700 crore a year ago. Net debt (excluding leases) surged to ₹2,500 crore from ₹700 crore in March 2026.