Domestic cyclicals take mkt to new peaks, Nifty tops previous all-time high

While the index went back to pretty much the same levels that it was on December 1, many of its components have moved in different directions. At present, 15 of them are still below the levels seen during the previous highs. The biggest losers since December 1 are Adani Enterprises (down 36 per cent), Infosys (-22 per cent) and Adani Ports & SEZ (-16 per cent). However, Infosys—thanks to its high weight in the index—has been the biggest drag followed by RIL. The IT major has made a negative contribution of 268 points since December 1, while RIL shaved off 123 points, although it is down just 5 per cent. Adani has made an 87-point negative contribution despite its sharp fall.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index on Friday surpassed the previous lifetime closing high of 18,813. The index closed at 18,826 on Friday. It took the index 134 trading sessions to top the previous high. During this time, the Nifty fell as much as 10 per cent to 16,945 on March 23.