These 5 large-caps can deliver up to 15% returns despite market volatility

However, there are selective stocks that have stood firmly against volatility, defying all negative drawdowns. Shares of UltraTech Cement and Titan Company reached new historic peaks, while ABB India hits a new 52-week high on Friday.

The benchmark indices have been volatile since the late May of this year. While the larger trend continues to see bullish bias, the recent 15-20 sessions have become frantic, with wild moves striking the trading mood.